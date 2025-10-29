Nigerian newspapers review: Don’t just reform, cut wastes, Sanusi, Peterside tell FG

In today’s Nigerian newspapers review programme, Today in the News, Vanguard leads with the Emir of Kano, Muhammad Sanusi, and the founder of Stanbic IBTC Bank, Atedo Peterside, telling the Federal Government not to make reforms alone but to cut off unimportant costs.

Another headline features Nobel Laureate, Prof Wole Soyinka, revealing that his United States of America visa had been revoked.

Vanguard also reports that the House of Representatives raised an alarm that it had received threats from terrorists to bomb the National Assembly.

Moving to another newspaper, The Guardian leads with a report that the 2027 general elections will be a test for Nigeria’s reform momentum.

Next paper, The Punch leads with Taraba, Plateau and Adamawa governors facing the decision to switch parties from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Finally, The Nation leads with the former governor of Jigawa State, Sule Lamido, attacking the PDP over the party’s alleged adoption of the former Minister of Special Duties and Intergovernmental Affairs, Kabiru Tanimu Turaki, as consensus candidate for the position of national chairman.

