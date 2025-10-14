Nigerian newspapers review: Do or die clash; 3 teams, one chance

In today’s Nigerian newspapers review programme, Today in the News, Vanguard leads with final day action in the African World Cup qualifiers in Group C as Nigeria takes on Benin in a near impossible task to qualify.

Another headline has the Nigeria National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPCL) hiking prices of petrol to N922 in Lagos and N955 in Abuja.

Vanguard also reports on the Federal Government directing Vice Chancellors of all Federal Universities to ensure full compliance with labour law.

Moving on to another newspaper, The Guardian leads with a report on 72% of Nigeria’s petrol being imported amid the rivalry of new refineries within the country.

Next paper, The Punch’s top headline states that fresh bid to shift the 2027 governorship and presidential elections to November 2026 has split opposition parties.

Finally, The Nation leads with Enugu State Governor Peter Mbah’s expected defection to the All Progressives Congress (APC) which is set to be the start of another wave of governors joining the ruling party.

Vanguard News