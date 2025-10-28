Nigerian newspapers review: Chaos in PDP, convention at risk

In today’s Nigerian newspapers review programme, Today in the News, Vanguard leads with the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in confusion following the suspension of the screening of aspirants for its 2025 Elective National Convention.

Another headline features the new chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Prof. Joash Amupitan, who vowed to discontinue the culture of excessive pre-election litigations.

Vanguard also reports that the African Democratic Congress (ADC) accused the Federal Government of fiddling with the prices of food and using hunger for political gain.

Moving to another newspaper, The Guardian leads with a report that Nigerians travelling internationally will pay an extra $11.5 charge per ticket from 1st of December 2025.

Next paper, The Punch reports that the Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Lateef Fagbemi, said the defamation charges against Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan were in order following her actions against Senate President Godswill Akpabio.

Finally, The Nation leads with the former governor of Jigawa State, Sule Lamido, attacking PDP governors for excluding him from the race for the position of the party’s national chairman.

Vanguard News