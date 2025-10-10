Nigerian newspapers review: Accomodation crisis hits varsities, students; parents wail

In today’s Nigerian Newspapers review programme, Today in the News, Vanguard leads with student accommodation becoming a serious problem as limited spaces are in short supply in various state and federal universities across Nigeria.

Another headline has the police in action as 12 suspects have been arrested regarding the death of Arise News anchor, Somtochukwu Maduagwu.

Vanguard also reported that Super Eagles midfielder Wilfred Ndidi asserted that Nigeria must defeat Lesotho and Benin at all costs for a spot in the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

Moving to another newspaper, The Guardian leads with a dive on World Mental Health Day as 85% Nigerians are limited to fairly structured equipment in health services.

Next paper, The Punch leads with Professor Joash Amupitan facing tough test as the newly elected INEC chairman, with the opposition demanding reforms.

Finally, The Nation has President Bola Tinubu handing state pardon to 175 people, including the late Herbert Macaulay and the late Maj.-Gen. Mamman Vatsa.

