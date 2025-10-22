Nigerian newspapers review: [Abuja protest] Court remands Kanu’s lawyer, brother, 10 others in prison

In today’s Nigerian newspapers review programme, Today in the News, Vanguard leads with Abuja Chief Magistrate’s Court sitting in Kuje remanding one of Nnamdi Kanu’s lawyers, brothers and 10 others for protesting for the release of the IPOB leader.

Another headline features 30 killed and over 40 injured in a tanker explosion in Niger State.

Vanguard reports that the Department of State Services (DSS) says that ISWAP terrorist group plans on carrying out fresh attacks in Kogi and Ondo states.

Moving to another newspaper, The Guardian leads with a report on how the 5G dream fades as pricey phones and services keep poor Nigerians out.

Next paper, The Punch leads with former Jigawa State Governor Sule Lamido, former Minister of Special Duties Tanimu Turaki (SAN), and former Kaduna State Governor Ahmed Makarfi, in strong contention to be the next national chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

Finally, The Nation’s top headline states that the Catholic Bishop of Sokoto Diocese, Matthew Kukah, explained why Nigeria should not be marked as a country where religious genocide takes place.

Vanguard News