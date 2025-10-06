Nigerian newspapers review: $92bn lithium rush leaves Nigerian investors behind

In today’s Nigerian newspapers’ review programme, Today in the News, Vanguard leads with a report on the accounting for a huge portion of global lithium deposits and how Nigerian investors may have been sidelined in the mining and processing of lithium in Nigeria.

One headline features Imisi, the season 10 Big Brother Naija winner, walking away with N150million grand prize after an electrifying finale on Sunday night.

Another headline shows that the price of refilling a 12.5kg cylinder of Liquefied Petroleum Gas, LPG, also known as cooking gas, has increased to N25,000 this week from N17,500 the previous week.

Moving over to other Nigerian newspapers, The Guardian’s top headline states that the government may realise as much as N1 trillion yearly from the proposed 30 per cent tax on capital gains.

The Punch leads with some retired senior military officers backing the call by a former Chief of Defence Staff, General Lucky Irabor, for the declaration of a state of emergency to address the Boko Haram insurgency effectively.

Lastly, The Nation’s biggest headline features President Bola Tinubu reaffirming his administration’s commitment to fairness among Nigeria’s diverse religious communities.

Vanguard News