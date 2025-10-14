Nigerian govt not sponsoring Boko Haram — Mayor Anold, Omokri, others

The Republican Mayor of Blanco, Texas, Mike Anold, has said that, contrary to circulating claims, the Nigerian government is not among those sponsoring Boko Haram.

Anold spoke during a press conference in Abuja on Tuesday and aligned with former presidential aide Reno Omokri in noting that Nigeria operates deradicalisation camps for repentant Boko Haram members.

He explained that these camps are primarily intended for children who were forcefully abducted and indoctrinated by the terrorist group before being rescued and rehabilitated.

The clarification followed public comments by a U.S. Senator suggesting possible government involvement in supporting Boko Haram.

Omokri dismissed his claim and challenged him to provide evidence. He also rejected assertions that there is an ongoing Christian genocide in Nigeria.

Omokri said, “A genocide is when you have a deliberate act of policy by a state actor, or by people connected to state actors, against a particular ethnicity or religion. The claim is not true. If you believe Nigerian state officials are facilitating terror, name them. Help us name them.”

Omokri expressed the view that policies enacted during past U.S. administrations contributed to conditions that allowed Boko Haram to grow, and said Nigeria is working to address security challenges. “We are doing the best that we can,” he added.

Citing the Global Terror Index, Omokri noted that deaths linked to terrorism in Nigeria have decreased, stating that fatalities fell from 7,512 in 2015 to 565 in 2024.

Mayor Anold acknowledged that Boko Haram has committed atrocities and said there are differing views on the causes and history of the group’s rise. When asked whether any Nigerian government official was facilitating violence against Christians as alleged by Senator Cruz, Anold said such involvement had not been demonstrated.

Responding to requests for specifics, Omokri again urged anyone with evidence of official complicity to present names or documentation.

When pressed to name any Nigerian official or government body supporting Boko Haram, Anold referred to the existence of deradicalisation camps. Omokri clarified that those camps are intended for former child soldiers who were abducted and forced to fight, not for confirmed Boko Haram leadership.

Also speaking at the conference, the Secretary-General of the Jama’at Nasril Islam (JNI), Prof. Khalid Aliyu, described claims of Christian genocide in Nigeria as unverified and potentially dangerous.

He said, “It sounds strange for anyone to make such unverified claims that there is Christian genocide in Nigeria. It is dangerous to change the narrative from criminality to ethnicity or religion. Lumping baseless claims on certain people does not hold water. Such claims may be intended to create bad blood and further complicate our national challenges.”

Prof. Aliyu urged Nigerians and the international community to focus on verified facts and to avoid divisive narratives.