Nigerian, French navies strengthen ties, test combat readiness in Gulf of Guinea

From l: Brig. Gen. Clement Iyere; Commander 9 Brigade, Nigerian Army, Brig. Gen. Olawale Oyekola; Chief Staff Officer, Naval Doctrine Command, Rear Admiral Ifeayin Okpala and Commanding Officer of the French Landing Force, Colonel Brunet, at the simulation of amphibious operation Exercise Crocodile Lift 2025, at Tarkwa Bay water front , Lagos.

By Evelyn Usman

The Nigerian Navy, in collaboration with the French Navy, Friday, October 10,2025,conducted an amphibious simulation exercise at Tarkwa Bay, Lagos, marking a major highlight of Exercise Crocodile Lift 2025, a joint maritime operation aimed at bolstering regional security and enhancing interoperability within the Gulf of Guinea.

The exercise, which featured coordinated sea-to-shore operations, showcased the combined capabilities of both navies in executing complex amphibious missions, including beach landings, hostage rescue operations, medical evacuations, and rappelling drills.

Participating assets included the Nigerian Navy ships Kada and Kano, two naval helicopters, and elements of the Navy’s Special Boat Service. The French Navy’s LHD Tonnerre, the French Foreign Legion, and seven Mine-Resistant, Ambush-Protected armoured vehicles also took part.

Anchored on a simulated scenario involving a Pirate Action Group that hijacked a merchant tanker and abducted 16 crew members, the exercise tested the responsiveness and coordination of the combined task force in mounting a rescue and neutralisation operation. A simulated casualty was later evacuated to NNS Kada for medical attention.

Speaking after the exercise, the Chief of the Naval Staff, Vice Admiral Emmanuel Ogalla, commended the professionalism and precision displayed during the drill, describing it as a demonstration of the Navy’s operational readiness and deepening partnership with allied forces.

Represented by the Chief Staff Officer, Naval Doctrine Command, Rear Admiral Ifeayin Okpala, the CNS said the two-day exercise was a success, adding that it had further strengthened cooperation among member states in the Gulf of Guinea.

He said: “It is clear to all that the exercise was a success. The display seen today is part of a two-day event. Yesterday, the teams went to sea, and today’s activity showcases the landing phase. The Nigerian Navy has, over the years, remained highly professional. We have secured our maritime domain excellently, which has led to a tremendous reduction in piracy incidents.”

Rear Admiral Okpala further said: “This partnership with the French Navy is not just about exercises; it is about shared responsibility for regional safety. The lessons learned here will enhance our tactical efficiency and strengthen our role in ensuring that the Gulf of Guinea remains safe for international trade and economic activities. Every operation like this brings us closer to achieving total maritime security.”

Commanding Officer of the French Landing Force, Colonel Brunet, reaffirmed France’s commitment to sustained military collaboration with Nigeria, describing the exercise as a symbol of friendship and partnership between both countries.

He said the joint operation reflected the growing trust between both navies and demonstrated France’s readiness to deepen its engagement in regional maritime security. According to him, the deployment of a new vehicle system for this year’s exercise marked a significant milestone in operational cooperation, enabling both forces to train more effectively and improve interoperability.

Colonel Brunet said: “Beyond the tactical success, this exercise is about shared values and mutual respect. France recognises Nigeria’s leadership in promoting maritime safety in the Gulf of Guinea, and we are proud to stand alongside the Nigerian Navy in strengthening the collective security of the region.”

The two-day event ended with the presentation of souvenirs to participating ships and units, signalling the successful completion of the amphibious phase of Exercise Crocodile Lift 2025, which reflected Nigeria’s growing naval capacity and the continuing international confidence in its leadership role in promoting peace and maritime security across West Africa’s coastal waters.