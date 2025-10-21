Nigerian developers asked to prioritise affordable housing

By Juliet Umeh

To address Nigeria’s growing housing deficit, the Aare Onakakanfo of Yorubaland, Iba Gani Adams, has called on real estate developers to demonstrate greater commitment to providing affordable housing for citizens.

Adams made the call during a courtesy visit to Harmony Garden and Estate Development Ltd in Lagos, where he inspected several ongoing projects and engaged in discussions on sustainable housing and cultural development.

During the visit, Adams toured Harmony Garden’s key projects, including GranVille, The Parliament, Lekki Aviation Town, and Majestic Bay, all designed under the Ibile Traditional Mortgage System and Harmony Renewed Hope Mortgage System. The initiatives aim to make home ownership more accessible to Nigerians, particularly low- and middle-income earners.

Commending the firm’s approach, Adams said the visit had given him confidence that some developers are genuinely working toward bridging Nigeria’s housing gap.

He said: “What I’ve seen here today is not just about buildings; it’s about a vision that aligns with the Yoruba philosophy of excellence, community, and legacy. Harmony Garden is showing that development can reflect both modern innovation and our cultural values.

“Developers must go beyond profit. Housing is a human need, and those in the industry have a responsibility to create solutions that make decent homes affordable to ordinary Nigerians.”

The Chief Executive Officer of Harmony Garden, Dr. Saheed Audullahi Mosadoluwa, who personally led the inspection tour, described the visit as an honour and a validation of the company’s mission to combine innovation with tradition.

According to him, Harmony Garden’s projects are built to meet national housing needs while preserving cultural identity.

“Our focus is not just on constructing estates but on building a future Nigerians can proudly call their own,” Mosadoluwa said.

“The Ibile Traditional Mortgage System and Harmony Renewed Hope Mortgage System are designed to ensure that even young professionals and artisans can access housing finance without being overburdened by conventional loan terms.”

“Our collaboration with cultural icons like Iba Gani Adams strengthens our resolve to integrate traditional values into modern real estate practices. This kind of partnership helps restore confidence in the idea that owning a home in Nigeria is achievable.”

The meeting concluded with a private discussion between Adams and Mosadoluwa on areas of collaboration, particularly in promoting affordable housing, youth empowerment, and cultural preservation within the real estate sector.