Nigerian creative Olaniyi, shines as black creatives commemorate history

By Providence Ayanfeoluwa

There are indications that the Black History Month will differ in commemorations across the United Kingdom, UK this October 2025.

It is an annual event observed during the month of October with a view to highlighting achievements of black people in different sectors notably literature, sports, arts and academia. The theme for this year’s event is “Standing Firm in Power and Pride”.

According to the official black history website, “The theme highlights the profound contributions made by black people towards a future of continued empowerment, unity, and growth.”

Meanwhile, on October 2, 2025, The London Borough of Barking and Dagenham played host to authors, poets and cultural storytellers exploring the significance of black history through the lens of art, migration and identity.

They explored how storytelling and creative expression shaped narratives, preserve heritage and strengthen community connections.

For The Borough, celebrating Black History Month is important to the many nationalities that have made their home there.

Jerry Chiemeke, Alex Murdock, Danny Baxter and Damilola Olaniyi explored these connections in conversation with Amaka Obioji, who served as the host for the Pen to Print event.

As the only female panelist, Olaniyi touched on the subject of migration and creative identity while reading from an excerpt from “The Legacy of Loss”, a published essay to drive her point.

On his part, Chiemeke expanded on the mental wellbeing of black writers and how challenged black writers are with telling stories of migration in mainstream spaces.

The discussion continued with Danny Baxter and Alex Murdock expanding on how art can reshape the dominant narratives around black identity and how this contributes to social justice and cultural memory.

The event coincided nicely with National Poetry Day and was supported by Arts Council of England and the UK Government through Pen to Print.