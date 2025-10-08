Nigerian Correctional officer wins 2025 UN Trailblazer Award

By Omeiza Ajayi

Chief Superintendent of Corrections, CSC Olukemi Ibikunle of the Nigerian Correctional Service NCoS has emerged winner of the 2025 United Nations Trailblazer Award for Women Justice and Corrections Officers.

The prestigious honour, conferred by the United Nations Department of Peace Operations UNDPO, was presented by UN Deputy Secretary-General Amina Mohammed at a ceremony held at the UN Headquarters in New York on Wednesday.

A statement from the media relations department of the NCOS indicated that the award recognizes women professionals who have demonstrated exceptional leadership, innovation, and a commitment to justice and correctional excellence worldwide.

“CSC Ibikunle was celebrated for her work in corrections reform, inmate rehabilitation, and the promotion of human rights within custodial environments.

“She was selected from five global nominees after a rigorous vetting process. Notably, two of the nominees were from the Nigerian Correctional Service, with Ibikunle nominated for her work with the United Nations Organization Stabilization Mission in the Democratic Republic of Congo MONUSCO, while another NCoS officer, Sarah Adole, was recognised for her role in MINUSCO, the statement added.

Ibikunle eventually emerged as the overall winner, earning international acclaim for her contributions to corrections, rehabilitation and gender inclusion.

Reacting to the award, the Controller General of the Nigerian Correctional Service, Sylvester Ndidi Nwakuche, congratulated her, describing the recognition as “a testament to the professionalism, competence and global relevance of Nigerian correctional officers.”

He added that the award underscores the growing confidence of international institutions in the Service’s ability to contribute to peacebuilding and correctional development worldwide.

“Her achievement reflects the new spirit of the Nigerian Correctional Service; a Service driven by reform, human dignity, and positive transformation,” Nwakuche stated, while urging other officers to emulate Ibikunle’s dedication, discipline, and professionalism.

Vanguard News