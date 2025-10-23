Nigerian business leaders to lead 2025 Africa-Caribbean Trade Summit

Nigerian entrepreneurs, investors, and business leaders are set to play a central role as the GUBA Awards hosts its first-ever Caribbean edition in Barbados this November.

Organized in partnership with the Office of the Prime Minister of Barbados, the three-day event has already seen Nigerians make up a significant majority of early registrations.

President and Founder of GUBA, Lady Dentaa Amoateng, in a statement, announced that the summit is scheduled to take place from November 10 to 12, 2025, marking the 16th edition of the GUBA Awards. She said the Barbados summit represents a pivotal opportunity for Nigerian businesses to expand into Caribbean markets.

According to Amoateng, the summit aims to foster new partnerships and position Nigeria at the forefront of an emerging Africa-Caribbean trade corridor estimated to be worth billions of dollars.

Held under the theme “Reclaiming Our Atlantic Destiny: Build, Connect, Renew,” the GUBA Barbados 2025 Summit will convene heads of state, CEOs, investors, and policymakers.

She stated, “The shared goal is to establish concrete trade relationships between Africa’s largest economy and the 15-nation Caribbean Community (CARICOM), strengthening South-South economic ties.

“Nigerian businesses have conquered African markets and established themselves globally, but the Caribbean represents an underutilized gateway — 44 million people with strong purchasing power, cultural affinity, and a business environment that speaks English and understands our entrepreneurial drive.

“The timing is strategic. With Nigeria’s economy diversifying beyond oil and the Caribbean seeking alternatives to traditional trade partners, business leaders from both regions see complementary opportunities in fintech, entertainment, agriculture, fashion, renewable energy, and professional services.”

This collaboration is expected to open new trade and investment channels between the two regions.

Recent diplomatic developments, including President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s knighthood from St. Lucia and strengthened ties with St. Kitts and Nevis, signal Nigeria’s growing presence in the Caribbean region.

Dignitaries expected to attend include Otumfuo Osei Tutu, the King of the Ashanti Kingdom; Nigeria’s Minister of Trade, Industry and Investment, Jumoke Oduwole; Minister of Art, Culture and the Creative Economy, Hannatu Musawa; and prominent businessman and philanthropist Femi Otedola.