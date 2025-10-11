Nigerian brands urged to strategise early for festive season success

With Nigeria’s festive season fast approaching, businesses are being urged to prepare early as consumers gear up for a surge in celebrations, shopping and social events.

Public relations and marketing outfit A.S. Management Agency has said the period, which is traditionally marked by heightened spending and competition, presents a crucial opportunity for brands to connect more meaningfully with customers.

The agency’s chief executive, Rhoda Kusimo Iloba, noted that while December typically delivers a sharp rise in consumer activity, it also brings intense rivalry among businesses. She argued that success during the holidays requires more than visibility, stressing the need for brands to distinguish themselves through strategy, creativity and authenticity.

According to her, businesses that plan around Nigeria’s “ember months” shopping patterns stand to gain the most. Consumer activity usually builds momentum in the final quarter of the year, peaking in December with concerts, family gatherings and Christmas celebrations. She advised that promotions, discounts and loyalty schemes launched early could help businesses secure market share before competition reaches its height.

Rhoda also highlighted the value of cultural relevance in holiday campaigns, suggesting that brands tie their offerings to moments Nigerians hold dear, from Christmas festivities to weddings and concerts. She added that digital platforms remain powerful tools for reaching consumers during this period, with influencer partnerships and targeted social media campaigns offering strong returns.

Convenience, she said, is another key differentiator, pointing to the importance of efficient deliveries, flexible payment systems and customer care that eases the stress of seasonal shopping. Beyond this, she urged businesses to prioritise human connection, noting that gestures such as thank-you notes, festive gifts and community support can strengthen customer loyalty.

On innovation, Iloba maintained that limited-edition products and seasonal exclusives are particularly attractive to Nigerian consumers who value novelty and exclusivity. She also cautioned that the holiday strategy should not end in December, adding that extending loyalty programmes or launching New Year promotions would help brands navigate the typically quiet January period.

She stressed that consumers are no longer merely buying products, but seeking experiences and emotional connections. In her view, brands that build authenticity, inclusivity and warmth into their holiday campaigns will foster loyalty that endures beyond the festivities.