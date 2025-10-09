Nigerian-born scholar honoured in Scotland for outstanding achievement in science, technology

By Nnasom David

A Nigerian academic, Chika Judith Abolle – Okoyeagu (PhD, CEng, FIMechE, SFHEA, FWES), has brought international recognition to Nigeria after winning the Outstanding Achievement Award in Science and Technology at the 6th Scottish Women’s Awards 2025.

The prestigious ceremony, held at the DoubleTree by Hilton in Glasgow, celebrated women making exceptional contributions across Scotland’s professional and public sectors.

Dr. Okoyeagu, a chartered mechanical engineer and Professor Associate at Robert Gordon University (RGU), Aberdeen, is also a trustee of the UK Women’s Engineering Society (WES).

Her award recognises her leadership in engineering education, her advocacy for gender inclusion in STEM, and her influence in mentoring future generations of engineers and researchers.

Speaking on behalf of WES, CEO Susan Robson MBE described the award as both a personal triumph for Dr. Abolle – Okoyeagu and a collective milestone for women in engineering.

“I’m proud beyond words to celebrate our Women’s Engineering Society trustee, Associate Professor Chika Judith Abolle Okoyeagu, who has been honoured with the Outstanding Achievement Award in Science & Technology,” Robson said. “Her leadership style is one of approachability and integrity.

She consistently lifts others on her way up, reminding us all of what’s possible when excellence meets equity.”

Robson added that the recognition extends beyond individual accomplishment, reflecting the shared commitment of WES to inclusion and representation in the engineering profession.

“At WES, we’re working hard to ensure that women engineers and the organisations that support them feel seen, heard, and empowered to make an impact across the UK.

Associate Professor Abolle Okoyeagu’s recognition is a moment of pride for our entire community.”

In a statement following the award, Robert Gordon University praised Dr. Abolle – Okoyeagu’s contribution to engineering and her role as an ambassador for innovation and equity.

“We are incredibly proud to share that Chika Judith Abolle Okoyeagu PhD CEng FIMechE SFHEA FWES, Associate Professor in RGU’s School of Computing, Engineering & Technology, has been named the winner of the Outstanding Achievement in Science & Technology category at the Scottish Women’s Awards 2025.

Judith’s work in engineering and technology reflects the very best of RGU — a commitment to innovation, inclusion, and impact.

Her research and leadership continue to break boundaries and serve as a powerful example for women and underrepresented groups in STEM across Scotland and beyond.

This national recognition is not only a testament to Judith’s dedication and excellence but also to the environment of support and opportunity we foster here at Robert Gordon University.”

The Scottish Women’s Awards honour women who have demonstrated exceptional leadership across business, science, education, the arts, and community development. In the Science and Technology category, Dr. Okoyeagu received the top distinction, while Laura McLister of Edinburgh Science received recognition for excellence.

Dr. Okoyeagu’s achievement carries special significance for Nigeria, where strengthening women’s participation in science and engineering remains a national priority.

Her success underscores the global standing of Nigerian professionals and the potential of the nation’s scientific community when supported through visionary policy and institutional investment.

As Nigeria works to expand its technological and industrial capacity, Dr. Okoyeagu’s recognition stands as a call to action — demonstrating how Nigerian expertise can shape global innovation when equipped with opportunity and inclusion.

Her award is not only a personal milestone but also a reflection of Nigeria’s enduring intellectual and professional excellence on the international stage.