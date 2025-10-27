Nigerian artist Godwin sets Guinness World Record for longest painting marathon

Nigerian visual artist Nedum Chika Godwin, popularly known as Godwin, has officially made history by setting a Guinness World Record for the longest painting marathon, completing an astonishing 200 hours and 40 minutes of nonstop painting.

The 27-year-old artist from Awka, Anambra State, began his record-breaking attempt on April 3, 2024, and concluded on April 12 at Ocean 21, Victoria Island, Lagos. His feat came after an earlier 100-hour session in March was disrupted by technical challenges. Undeterred, Godwin restarted, pushing past fatigue and producing 144 unique artworks during the 10-day marathon. His final piece — a painting of a trophy — symbolized the endurance and determination that defined his journey.

“I took on this challenge to promote art culture in Africa and across the world,” Godwin said. “It was about proving that African creativity belongs on the global stage.”

Godwin’s perseverance paid off after his first attempt was halted at the 96-hour mark due to timer malfunction. Refusing to give up, he improved verification systems and began again — a move that ultimately secured him the Guinness World Record title.

His accomplishment, now officially recognized, is more than a personal victory; it’s a celebration of the growing global relevance of African art and the resilience of Nigerian youth.

Following his achievement, Godwin is expanding his artistic mission through the Godwin Art Gallery (GAG) brand, which showcases paintings, sculptures, digital art, murals, and cultural artifacts. Through GAG Originals, he curates authentic African artworks for collectors worldwide, while GAG 2.0 in Awka serves as a cultural hub dedicated to preserving Igbo and African heritage.

A graduate of Fine and Applied Arts from Alex Ekwueme Federal University, Godwin has earned several awards, including Art Discovery of the Year and Outstanding Artist of the Year. He credits his mother, Mrs. Nedum Agatha, and Mama Nike of Nike Art Gallery, who named him the “Picasso of Africa.”

His record-breaking feat has drawn coverage from Voice of the East TV, Naija Everything, Bitcoin Chief, and Daniel Regha, cementing his place as one of Africa’s most inspiring young artists.

