Nigerian army arrests high profile terror suspects, recover arms

The Nigerian Army says its troops have apprehended a high-profile terror suspect and recovered a cache of arms and the surrender of terrorists in recent operations across theatres.

A source at Army Headquarters told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) that the successes were recorded between Oct. 7 and Oct. 9.

He said that troops of 2 Brigade, in collaboration with Department of State Services operatives, raided a kidnapper’s hideout at Eket, Akwa Ibom, and apprehended a notorious kidnap kingpin, Emmanuel Akpan.

According to him, Akpan, known for kidnappings along the Oron/Ibaka axis, was apprehended during a joint operation on Oct. 7 and is currently in DSS custody for further investigation.

The source added that troops of 196 Amphibious Battalion nabbed an ISWAP/JAS terrorist at Baga, Kukawa Local Government Area of Borno, while attempting to infiltrate the town on Oct. 8.

He said that preliminary investigation had revealed the suspect served as a logistics and intelligence courier between terrorist enclaves in Chad and the Niger Republic, posing as a surrendering fighter.

“In Kaduna State, troops of 4 Demonstration Battalion intercepted two suspects conveying 1,307 rounds of 7.62mm special ammunition along the Lere–Saminaka–Kaduna Road.

“The suspects were arrested with four mobile phones and ₦27,000 cash. The ammunition was being transported from Barakin Ladi, Plateau State, to Zamfara.

“Meanwhile, three ISWAP/JAS terrorists, including a female, surrendered to 68 Battalion troops at Bosso, Niger State, citing intense military pressure and hardship in their camps.

“The surrendered terrorists, from Konduga and Jabilam, are currently being profiled for further debriefing by security operatives,” he said.

The source also revealed that troops of 222 at Bazamri Village, Konduga Local Government Area of Borno State, engaged terrorists in a fierce firefight.

He added that the troops recovered two RPG bombs and a belt containing 150 rounds of 7.62x54mm ammunition after the encounter.

“Across other regions, troops intensified anti-oil theft operations in Rivers, Delta, Imo, Ebonyi and Plateau States, arresting suspects and dismantling illegal refining sites.

“During the operations, troops recovered 6,650 litres of Premium Motor Spirit, seized boats and vehicles used for transporting illicit petroleum products, and destroyed several refining ovens.

“The Nigerian Army remains resolute in protecting citizens, denying terrorists freedom of action and creating safe conditions for peace and economic development,” he added.

