Nigeria@65: Support Tinubu, our economic prosperity is near, Obidike tells Nigerians

As Nigeria celebrates its 65th Independence Anniversary, prominent All Progressives Congress (APC) chieftain, Chief Obidike Chukwuebuka, has called on Nigerians to continue supporting President Bola Tinubu, expressing optimism that the nation’s economic prosperity is within reach.

In a statement released to mark the milestone, Chief Obidike credited the anticipated growth to the economic reforms and policies implemented by the Tinubu administration. He emphasized that the country is at a critical juncture, urging citizens to rally behind the President to ensure the success of his initiatives.

“Our economy is undergoing significant transformation, and the results will be evident in the near future,” Obidike said. “We must continue to support President Tinubu’s vision for a prosperous Nigeria, and I have no doubt that together, we will achieve greatness.”

The APC chieftain highlighted key areas of focus under the current administration, including investments in infrastructure, agriculture, and human capital development. He also praised the government’s commitment to transparency and accountability, which he believes will attract foreign investment and stimulate economic activity.

Chief Obidike’s remarks reflect a broader sense of optimism among Nigerians who see the current administration as steering the country towards economic recovery and development. He noted that despite existing challenges, strategic policies and collective effort can help Nigeria overcome obstacles and emerge stronger.

“As we celebrate 65 years of independence, let us remain united and support our leadership. Economic prosperity is near, and together, we can build a brighter future for all Nigerians,” he concluded.