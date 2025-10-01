Nigeria@65: Saraki calls for unity, justice, opportunity

Former Senate President Abubakar Bukola Saraki has urged Nigerians to renew their commitment to building a country where justice, opportunity, and dignity are accessible to all citizens as the nation marks its 65th Independence Anniversary.

In a statement released on the occasion, Saraki reflected on Nigeria’s journey, acknowledging both the progress made and the challenges that remain. He emphasized that the nation’s strength lies in the courage and conviction of its people to overcome obstacles together.

“At 65, our task as a people, as patriots, as Nigerians, is to deepen the values that hold us together—values like fairness and respect for one another,” Saraki said. He called on citizens to strengthen institutions that safeguard freedoms and to build an economy that rewards diligence, describing these as the foundations for Nigeria’s next 65 years.

Saraki also highlighted the importance of individual and collective responsibility, stressing that every generation has a role to play in shaping the nation’s future. “Every generation has its own specific part to play. And so we must play our part with courage, integrity, and faith by building a nation where every Nigerian, no matter their background, can find justice and opportunity,” he said.

He concluded by urging Nigerians to view the nation’s story not through the lens of challenges faced, but by how citizens come together to overcome them. “The greatness of Nigeria will not be told in the challenges we faced, but in how we overcame them together,” Saraki stated, wishing all Nigerians a Happy Independence Day.