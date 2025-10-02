Nigeria@65: Konga drops product prices for Nigerians through Freedom Sales promo

Leo-Stan Ekeh, Chairman, Zinox Group

By Prince Osuagwu, HI-Tech Editor

As a way of marking Nigeria’s 65th Independence Anniversary, composite e-commerce giant, Konga, has officially launched a Freedom Sale promotion, which will offer shoppers across the country a unique opportunity to enjoy rock-bottom prices and mega deals on genuine products for two weeks, beginning from the Independence day.

Tagged as annual promotion, the gesture is part of the company’s commitment to celebrating Nigeria’s independence with people, while delivering unmatched value to consumers nationwide.

The Freedom Sale spans both online platforms and retail outlets nationwide, ensuring accessibility for every Nigerian shopper.

Chief Operating Officer of Konga, Dave Omoregie said: “The Freedom Sale is our way of joining all Nigerians in marking this remarkable 65th Independence Anniversary. We believe that true independence includes economic freedom made possible through access to affordable, quality products. This campaign allows us to give back to the nation that has supported our growth over the years.”

In addition to massive discounts, Konga says shoppers can also enjoy same-day delivery on products bearing the KongaNow tag, offering immediate gratification for urgent purchases. This service innovation reflects Konga’s ongoing commitment to convenience and customer satisfaction during this festive period.

The Freedom Sale extends across diverse product categories, from electronics and fashion to home appliances and beauty and personal care items. Every purchase contributes to Nigeria’s economic growth while providing consumers with exceptional value.

The Freedom Sale promo follows another campaign which KongaCares and Zinox technologies also launched in September aimed at computerizing Nigeria, with a vision to distributing one million laptops to young Nigerians.

The initiative, designed to boost digital literacy nationwide and empower the next generation with the tools required to thrive in today’s digital economy, is still running

It offers flexible payment plans, including a six-month interest-free instalment option, ensuring that financial constraints do not hinder beneficiaries from accessing devices. With this, Konga and Zinox Technologies have reaffirmed their role as champions of digital transformation in Nigeria.

As the country marks another milestone of independence, Konga’s Freedom Sale represents more than just a promotional campaign. It reflects a broader commitment to national development, digital inclusion, and economic empowerment. By aligning shopping convenience with patriotic celebration, Konga is driving meaningful impact for both individual consumers and the Nigerian economy.

The campaign runs through mid-October, offering ample opportunity for Nigerians to participate in this celebration of freedom, value, and progress. Through innovative payment solutions and strategic partnerships, Konga continues to position itself as a catalyst for Nigeria’s digital revolution while delivering immediate and tangible value to shoppers nationwide.