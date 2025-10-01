Nigeria@65: Honour the past, embrace the future – Senator Natasha

As Nigeria marks its 65th Independence Anniversary, Senator Natasha Akpoti Uduaghan of Kogi Central has called on Nigerians to honour the sacrifices of the nation’s founding fathers and mothers, embrace present opportunities, and work collectively toward building the Nigeria envisioned by its heroes.

In a statement released on the occasion, Senator Akpoti praised the resilience of Nigerians, describing the national spirit as “unbreakable” despite decades of challenges. She noted that Independence Day is more than a historical milestone; it is a reminder of the courage and vision of those who fought for a sovereign nation founded on freedom, justice, and unity.

“To embrace the present is to acknowledge both our challenges and our triumphs,” Akpoti said. She highlighted the ongoing economic and social hurdles facing the nation, including insecurity and inequality, while also commending the achievements of young entrepreneurs, farmers, and artists who continue to shape Nigeria’s global presence.

The senator urged citizens and leaders alike to work toward a united nation, emphasizing the importance of justice, equity, and accountable governance. “The Nigeria our heroes envisioned is not one divided by ethnicity, religion, or politics, but one united by shared values of justice, equity, and prosperity,” she said.

Reflecting on the nation’s progress, Akpoti stressed that the task ahead is to transform Nigeria’s vast potential into tangible progress, ensuring that no citizen is left behind. She called on all Nigerians to contribute to nation-building through service, integrity, and collective determination.

“Today, let us celebrate not just how far we have come, but also the brighter future we can build together. By honouring our past, embracing the present, and marching with hope, we shall bring to life the Nigeria our heroes envisioned,” she concluded.

Senator Akpoti ended her message with Independence Day greetings to all Nigerians, urging unity and shared commitment to national progress.