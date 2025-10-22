Nigeria@65: Advocates call for Taiwan-style reforms to deepen democracy, strengthen civic participation

By Elizabeth Osayande

As Nigeria marked its 65th Independence anniversary, democracy advocates, academics, and human rights experts convened at the International Press Centre, IPC, Ogba, Lagos, to urge for a comprehensive reform of Nigeria’s democratic institutions—drawing inspiration from Taiwan’s successful transition from authoritarianism to a vibrant participatory democracy.

The dialogue, themed “Bridging Democracy: Learning from Taiwan – A Democratic and Human Rights Blueprint for Nigeria,” was organised by the Human Rights Journalists Network Nigeria, HRJN in partnership with ChatVE, AdvoKC, Access Now, BONews, and Legis360, with support from the Taiwan Foundation for Democracy.

Speakers emphasised that, despite 26 years of uninterrupted civilian rule, Nigeria’s democracy still bears the hallmarks of military governance.

“Since 1999, Nigeria has operated in what some describe as a semi-democracy—where institutions remain weak, and leadership retains traces of authoritarian control,” one panellist noted. “To achieve genuine progress, Nigeria must prioritise institutional reforms over personality politics.”

Drawing parallels between Nigeria’s experience and Taiwan’s democratic evolution, discussants highlighted how citizen-centred governance, digital transparency, and civic engagement transformed Taiwan’s political culture.

Director of the Africa Centre for Dialogue, Professor Suraj Olunifesi, underscored the centrality of technology in modern governance.

“Technology is inseparable from democracy. Taiwan created digital spaces where citizens could directly influence policy. Nigeria must learn to build open platforms that allow people to co-govern,” he said.

He added that governance should be “simple, transparent, and fair,” stressing that effective systems—not strong personalities—are the foundation of lasting democracy.

Executive Director of the Restorative Justice for Africa Initiative (RJAI), Osariemen Grace Shobanke, spoke passionately about justice reform and institutional accountability.

“Our justice system routinely fails the poor. Many are imprisoned for minor offences or due to mistaken identity,” she said. “We must build institutions that prioritise fairness and rehabilitation over punishment.”

Shobanke revealed that RJAI has supported over 900 inmates across five Nigerian states, leading to several unconditional releases and the establishment of Nigeria’s first halfway home for returning citizens.

Coordinator of the West African Transitional Justice Centre, Dr Philip Olayoku, traced Nigeria’s democratic challenges to the colonial legacy of governance structures designed for control rather than service.

“Pre-colonial African societies emphasised participatory and restorative justice,” Olayoku explained. “We must rediscover these principles and rebuild governance systems that are accountable to the people, not the elite.”

He reiterated that strong institutions—not strongmen—remain the true safeguard of democracy.

Speakers also reflected on the role of journalism, research, and activism in strengthening civic participation.

Professor Olunifesi challenged media and academic institutions to translate research into real-world advocacy:

“We academics are not just people with pen and paper. Our work must influence change. Citizens, too, must demand transparency from every public institution.”

He urged Nigerians to hold agencies accountable, stating: “Freedom isn’t free—you must defend it. Challenge inefficiency and corruption wherever you find it.”

In closing, HRJN Executive Director Kehinde Adegboyega described the conference as part of a broader pan-African dialogue linking democracy, digital rights, and institutional reform.

“We’re bridging advocacy, media, and citizen action,” he said. “Nigeria’s democracy must evolve—or risk decay.”

Organisers announced that subsequent sessions will focus on how Nigeria can adapt Taiwan’s digital democracy tools and strengthen grassroots legal aid models to advance citizen-led governance.