Nigeria XI vs Lesotho: Osimhen, Arokodare to lead Super Eagles attack

Victor Osimhen and Tolu Arokodare will spearhead Nigeria’s attack as the Super Eagles take on the Crocodiles of Lesotho today (Friday, October 10, 2025) in their penultimate 2026 FIFA World Cup African qualifier.

Nigeria head into the encounter sitting third in Group C with 11 points from eight matches — three points behind joint leaders Benin Republic and South Africa — and must secure victory to keep their qualification hopes alive.

Head coach Eric Chelle has named a strong starting XI for the match, with Victor Osimhen and Tolu Arokodare leading the line in attack.

The line-up also features Stanley Nwabali in goal, Benjamin Frederick, William Troost-Ekong, Calvin Bassey, and Bruno Onyemeachi in defence.

In midfield, Wilfred Ndidi and Alex Iwobi will anchor play, supported by wide options Moses Simon and Ademola Lookman.

Kickoff is scheduled for 5pm this evening, as the Super Eagles aim to boost their chances of booking a spot at the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

Stanley Nwabali (GK); Benjamin Frederick, William Troost-Ekong, Calvin Bassey, Bruno Onyemeachi; Wilfred Ndidi, Alex Iwobi; Moses Simon, Ademola Lookman; Victor Osimhen, Tolu Arokodare.

Vanguard News