Nigeria worth fighting for – Gen. Musa inspires soldiers in emotional farewell

The immediate past Chief of Defence Staff (CDS), Retired Gen. Christopher Musa, says Nigeria is a nation worth fighting for, urging soldiers to remain steadfast in their commitment to national security.

Musa made the call on Friday in Abuja, during an emotional Pulling-Out Parade in his honour after a distinguished 39-year military career.

He reflected on his remarkable journey, describing his service to the nation as the greatest honour of his life.

According to him, this parade today is not just a ceremony; it marks the culmination of a career dedicated to the protection and unity of our beloved country.

The retired CDS expressed deep gratitude to President Bola Tinubu, who appointed him to the position in 2023, for the trust and opportunity to serve.

He also acknowledged the tireless efforts of his fellow military leaders and the Nigerian people in supporting the nation’s security.

While bidding farewell to his military uniform, Musa shared a heartfelt tribute to his family, particularly his wife and children, who he said bore the brunt of his long absences and constant concerns for his safety.

“You are the unsung heroes of my service, and I owe you a debt of love that can never be fully repaid,” he said.

Musa urged the men and women of the armed forces to continue serving with the same dedication, loyalty, and professionalism that had defined his career, stressing that the victory of the Nigerian military was not just temporary but enduring.

He called for greater unity and collaboration among Nigeria’s security agencies, stressing that “no single institution can win this fight alone.”

He specifically acknowledged the contributions of the Nigerian Police, the Department of State Services (DSS), the Nigerian Intelligence Agency (NIA), and other security agencies, whose support, he said, was crucial to the successes of the military over the years.

Musa offered his profound thanks to the Nigerian people for their resilience, especially the nation’s youth, whose prayers and belief in a better future, he said, were the driving forces behind the military’s efforts.

“I remain a soldier at heart, a patriot committed to the sovereignty of Nigeria.

“This may be the end of my active service, but I will continue to serve in whatever way I can,” he said. (NAN)