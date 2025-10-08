Nigeria vs Lesotho: What Super Eagles must do to qualify for 2026 World Cup

The Super Eagles of Nigeria face a win-or-bust clash against the Crocodiles of Lesotho on Matchday 9 of the CAF 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers.

Nigeria were handed a lifeline following FIFA’s decision to dock South Africa three points and three goals for fielding an ineligible player, Teboho Mokoena, in their qualifier against Lesotho.

The ruling has reshaped the complexion of Group C and reignited Nigeria’s hopes of reaching the 2026 FIFA World Cup. However, while the development favours the Super Eagles, the race to qualify for the World Cup rests on the team getting maximum points in the last two games, and hope South Africa drops points in their fixtures.

After the reshuffle, Benin Republic now tops the group with 14 points and a +4 goal difference. South Africa sit second, also on 14 points but with a +2 goal difference. Nigeria remain third with 11 points and a +2 goal difference, followed closely by Rwanda, who have 11 points and a 0 goal difference.

With two matches left, away to Lesotho and at home to Benin Republic, the path to qualification is narrow but still open. Here’s what Nigeria must do to keep their World Cup dream alive.

Lesotho, though second-bottom of the group, have proven stubborn opponents. They famously held Nigeria to a 1–1 draw in the reverse fixture at the Godswill Akpabio Stadium, Uyo, on November 16, 2023.

Nigeria must avoid defeat against Lesotho on Friday, as a loss would automatically end hopes of reaching the World Cup. However, a win, and a convincing one, will keep the team firmly in contention ahead of the decisive final game against Benin Republic, which could ultimately be a winner-takes-all showdown.