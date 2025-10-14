Nigeria urged to prioritise human skills, Values in education

File image

By Elizabeth Osayande

A new report by Cambridge University Press & Assessment (Cambridge) emphasises the need for Nigeria to prioritise human skills, knowledge, and values in education to prepare the next generation for the AI era.

The report, “Humans at the heart of education,” focuses on education system development and calls for a shift in approach to equip learners with the skills and knowledge necessary to thrive.

According to the request: “Nigeria should prioritise human skills, knowledge, and values at the heart of education to prepare the next generation for the AI era,” according to the report. Jane Mann, Managing Director, Partnership for Education, Cambridge, added, “AI is changing education, and the world students will graduate into, at a faster pace than any time in human history. But teaching digital skills is just the start. Our report shows that for Nigeria’s next generation to thrive, we must also equip learners with deeply human knowledge, skills, values, and connections that are key to building resilient individuals, and in turn resilient economies and societies.”

The reports further gave some recommendations:

“Whole Person: Education should go beyond traditional test scores to develop knowledge, skills, and values driving economic growth, global engagement, and flourishing societies.

“Build Change with People Across the System*: Solutions emerge when governments, teachers, learners, families, employers, and communities work together.

“Empower Teachers: Technology should empower teachers, not replace them, to focus on hard-to-teach human skills like creativity and critical thinking.

The report highlights Nigeria’s progress in reintroducing Nigerian History as a compulsory subject and including a Nigerian language in early grades. It emphasises the importance of ensuring education remains relevant to children’s local context and aligned with national visions and values.

The report suggests that technology can reduce workload, enable professional development, and support personalised learning. A World Bank pilot in Edo State used free generative AI tools for personalised coaching, guided by teachers, and showed promising results.

By prioritising human skills and values, Nigeria can build a society where AI might guide thinking, but people are responsible for the outcome. The report encourages policymakers to listen to teachers, give them the space to use their judgment and creativity, and focus on building digital competence for life.