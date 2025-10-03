Nigeria to showcase 105 groundbreaking innovations at global challenge in London – NBTI

By Gift ChapiOdekina, Abuja

The National Board for Technology Incubation (NBTI) has announced that 105 Nigerian innovators will feature at the Grand Finale of the NextGen Innovation Challenge 2025, scheduled for October 9 in London.

Drawn from over 3,000 entries nationwide, the innovators will present solutions in HealthTech, AgriTech, FinTech, Clean Energy, Artificial Intelligence, and the Internet of Things before global investors, policymakers, and development partners at the Hilton London Paddington.

Announcing the development in Abuja on Thursday, NBTI Director General, Dr. Kazeem Kolawole Raji, described the event as “a national movement, not just a competition,” positioning Nigeria as a rising force in global innovation diplomacy.

“This is the most defining innovation moment for Nigeria this decade. We are not merely exporting talents—we are amplifying solutions from Africa to the world,” Raji said.

The Challenge, launched in Abuja on May 28, 2025, by the Minister of Innovation, Science and Technology, Chief Uche Geoffrey Nnaji, went through a rigorous nationwide selection process. The top 105 innovators showcased their projects at a national event in July, after which their solutions were vetted through an international review led by Prof. Hari Mohan of London South Bank University to ensure global standards.

Among the standout projects is Bra-X, a smart wearable bra designed for early breast cancer detection by Joseph Ikechukoswagu, a final-year medical student at the University of Calabar. Inspired by personal loss, Joseph explained that the device uses thermal and pressure biosensors connected to an AI system, which provides a breast health score indicating cancer risk.

Other innovations to be showcased include: A ventilator capable of supporting six patients simultaneously. AI-controlled drones for precision farming, Affordable clean energy models for underserved communities. Next-generation fintech applications for inclusive finance.

Raji emphasized that London, as a hub of capital and innovation, provides the best platform to connect Nigerian innovators with global venture capitalists, diaspora investors, and European industry leaders.

The Grand Finale will also feature consortium project showcases—including the Ogoni Land Renewal and the $1 billion Innovate Africa-Israel Solar Project—alongside fireside chats, global panels, awards for outstanding innovators, and the launch of the NBTI Global App designed to connect Nigerian innovations with diaspora and international markets.

Raji commended President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for creating an enabling environment for innovation through reforms under the Renewed Hope Agenda. He also praised state governors who sponsored innovators, the British High Commission for expedited visas, and Air Peace CEO Allen Onyema for providing free and discounted flights for participants.

The NBTI will also use the London event to unveil the NextGen Innovation Challenge 2026, which will expand into training and e-learning platforms for grassroots innovators across Nigeria.

“Nigeria has arrived—not as a consumer of technology, but as a global leader in innovation,” Raji declared.