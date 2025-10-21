Nigeria to host 2026 World PR forum

Nigeria’s selection as host of the 2026 World Public Relations Forum (WPRF) has been hailed as a defining moment for the nation’s communication industry and a testament to its growing influence in shaping global dialogue on ethics and responsible communication.

Founder of BOAPR Ltd, Benedict Aguele, commended the Nigerian Institute of Public Relations (NIPR) for securing the hosting rights, describing the milestone as “a recognition of Nigeria’s intellectual capacity and a call to lead responsibly in an era where communication defines progress.”

The 2026 forum, themed “Global Responsible Communication,” will convene communication professionals, policymakers, scholars, and business leaders from around the world to discuss how public relations can foster trust, transparency, and social harmony.

Aguele noted that the theme is particularly relevant to Nigeria’s current realities.

“Responsible communication is not just a professional ethic – it is the foundation of national progress,” he said. “It is how societies build trust, heal divides, and mobilize their people toward shared purpose.”

He added that Nigeria’s hosting of the WPRF presents a unique opportunity to position the country as a hub for ethical storytelling, strategic dialogue, and media innovation.

“We are in an age where words can build or break nations,” Aguele said. “It is inspiring to see Nigeria taking the lead in global conversations about responsibility in communication.”

Aguele reaffirmed BOAPR’s commitment to supporting NIPR and the wider PR community in the buildup to the event, pledging collaboration on professional development and global visibility for Nigerian communicators.

The World PR Forum, organized by the Global Alliance for Public Relations and Communication Management, is the world’s largest gathering of communication professionals. Hosting it marks Nigeria’s emergence as a global voice in strategic and ethical communication.