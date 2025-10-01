Nigeria racing backwards —Monsignor Aniagwu, Lagos Vicar-General

Nigeria Flag

By Nnamdi Ojiego

The Vicar General, Catholic Archdiocese of Lagos, Monsignor John Aniagwu, has decried the state of the nation, warning that Nigeria was racing backwards due to leadership failure and entrenched tribalism.

Speaking at the inauguration of St. Leo’s Commandery 1010 and Our Lady Seat of Wisdom Laux 887 of the Knights of St. John International in Ikeja, Aniagwu lamented that the country had continued to sideline competent citizens in favour of ethnic considerations, thereby weakening its leadership pool.

“Right now, people are not valued for what they can do or who they are. The first question asked is: which tribe are you? In the process, we lose the services of people who can really work for this country because we discriminate against them,” he said.

The outgoing Parish Priest of St. Leo’s Catholic Church, Ikeja, added that this culture has left Nigeria with “second-rate leaders, even third or tenth-rate leaders.”

According to him, this explains why the nation lags behind its peers.

The cleric said: “Nigeria of today cannot be compared with Nigeria of 40 years ago. Certainly, you cannot compare Nigeria today with many other countries on our own continent.

“If you list the 10 best countries in Africa in terms of progress, Nigeria will not be among them, maybe not even among the first 20.”

He urged Nigerians, particularly leaders, to uphold values of accountability, honesty, integrity, and meritocracy, demanding that everyone be given a level playing field regardless of tribe or religion.

Beyond the state of the nation, Aniagwu reflected on the role of the Knights of St. John International within the church community, noting that their presence would strengthen parish life through spirituality, service and active participation.

Also speaking, Sir Franklin Ezeji, President of Commandery 1010, described the inauguration as a covenant to uphold the sacred traditions of the order, pledging that members would defend the faith, promote charity and serve the vulnerable.

“As brother knights, you are expected to support with your talents, your time, and your treasure. Our mission is also to foster relationships, carry out works of mercy, and speak truth to power wherever necessary,” he said.