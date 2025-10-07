Nigeria, Qatar deepen ties to combat drug trafficking

The NDLEA Chairman, retired Brig. Gen. Buba Marwa with the Ambassador of Qatar to Nigeria, Ali Bin Ghanem Al-Hajri.

The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) and Qatar have strengthened their partnership in combating illicit drug trafficking with the symbolic exchange of ratification instruments between the two countries.

The exchange was conducted on Tuesday in Abuja by the NDLEA Chairman, retired Brig.-Gen. Buba Marwa, and the Ambassador of Qatar to Nigeria, Ali Bin Ghanem Al-Hajri.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the development followed the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on March 3, 2024, in Doha, between President Bola Tinubu and the Emir of the State of Qatar, Sheikh Tamim Bin Hamad Al-Thani.

The agreement focused on cooperation in combating illicit trade in narcotic drugs, psychotropic substances, and their precursors.

Marwa, in his remarks, commended the existing partnership between both nations, describing it as a joint commitment to tackling a major global threat to public health and security.

He assured that the NDLEA would continue to collaborate closely with its Qatari counterpart to protect the people and countries from the threat of substance abuse and illicit drug trafficking.

According to him, the agency in the past four years has intercepted over 1,000 kg of cocaine, heroin, methamphetamine, cannabis, and other illicit substances destined for Qatar.

Marwa also lauded the government of Qatar for its peace-building efforts and humanitarian interventions worldwide through the Qatar Foundation.

He appealed to the Foundation to support Nigeria in the provision of rehabilitation facilities for the treatment of persons struggling with drug addiction.

Responding, Amb. Al-Hajri pledged to convey Marwa’s request to the Qatar Foundation.

He commended the growing cooperation between the two nations and noted that the partnership had led to an increase in travel and exchanges between Nigeria and Qatar.

He reaffirmed Qatar’s readiness to continue working with Nigeria in areas that promote security, stability, and mutual prosperity.

