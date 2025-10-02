Nigeria Pride Awards 2025: Honourees urge citizens to champion a better Nigeria

By Joseph Erunke, Abuja

The 2025 Nigeria Pride Awards in Abuja celebrated distinguished Nigerians whose work, creativity, and leadership continue to inspire unity and progress across the nation.

The ceremony, which coincided with Nigeria’s 65th Independence Anniversary, brought together government officials, leaders, entertainers, and citizens to honour individuals and institutions making notable contributions to national development.

Among the honourees were Ebonyi State Governor Francis Nwifuru, Nollywood actress Tonto Dike, and General Christopher Musa, who was nominated for the prestigious Shield of the Nation Award.

In their acceptance remarks, the awardees went beyond expressions of gratitude, urging Nigerians to take responsibility for the nation’s future.

Actress Tonto Dike described her award as “a call to do more,” pledging to deepen her humanitarian efforts, particularly for women and children. Governor Nwifuru dedicated his award to the people of Ebonyi State, stressing that leadership is about service, sacrifice, and accountability. General Musa said the recognition symbolized resilience and unity, adding: “The security of Nigeria rests not only in the hands of the military but in the collective spirit of the people.”

The awardees echoed calls for citizens to rise above corruption, division, and apathy. “If we are not helping each other, how do we get to the Nigeria we dream of?” one honouree asked, capturing the spirit of the night.

Delivering a goodwill message, Minister of Information and National Orientation, Alhaji Mohammed Idris, said the awards encourage collective responsibility in nation-building. Senator Ireti Kingibe of the FCT also reminded Nigerians that progress depends on citizens’ actions, not only on leaders.

Founder of First Green White Resources, Mr. Bonaventure Melah, emphasized patriotism and accountability, urging Nigerians to resist corruption and embrace the spirit of giving. “Contrary to popular belief, Nigeria is progressing,” he said. “But progress demands accountability, generosity, and responsibility from us all.”

Organized by First Green White Resources Integrated Services Limited, the third edition of the Nigeria Pride Awards went beyond recognition, serving as a rallying point for citizens to embrace patriotism, service, and integrity as the pillars of a better Nigeria.