Nigeria not a destination for genocide, says FG

Minister of Information and National Orientation, Alhaji Mohammed Idris

Nigeria is not a destination for genocide, but rather an accommodating paradise for all Nigerians in spite of political and religious backgrounds.

The Minister of Information and National Orientation, Alhaji Mohammed Idris, made this known during his address at the Quarterly Strategy Meeting of Progressive Governors Forum with Commissioners of Information from APC-governed States.

The theme of the meeting is “FGN Synergy 2025: One message, one future”

According to Idris, the narration of genocide in Nigeria is false.

“This narration aims at dividing Nigeria and instigating hatred, which will not do us any good as a country.

“Such misinformation is worse than anything you can think of. Nigerians need to stand together to shut down such evil narration that will not bring us unity and prosperity.

“We must have the capacity to deal with such bias and wrong narration, not only in the media within the country, but also at the international level too.

“Nigerians have come a long way, and bounded by shared values. Nothing should instigate us to hate each other,” Idris said.

He called on the Commissioners of Information not to rely on carriers of fake news and misinformation but rather to strive for endeavours that would enhance the unity and prosperity of Nigeria.

