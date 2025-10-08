Nigeria needs private sector investments for economic advancement – Obasanjo

Obasanjo

Former President Olusegun Obasanjo says Nigeria needs to mobilise private sector investments to fasttrack sustainable economic advancement.

He said this in Bauchi on Wednesday at the inauguration of the International Conference Centre (ICC), constructed by Bala Mohammed’s administration.

The centre was named after the first Premier of Northern Nigeria, Sir Ahmadu Bello.

Obasanjo highlighted that both local and international investments must be mobilised to accelerate national economic growth.

“With what we have; we can show the world that we are part and parcel of the world. What others have and pride themselves about, is not more than what we have.

“Some people don’t even have half of what we have. We have a world packed centre which can be develop and be made one of the tourist attractions in Nigeria.

“The people that will be coming here, will be able to stay in the hotels, interact, have discussions and conferences in this ICC, and make Bauchi a centre of attraction and tourism for Nigeria.

“Not only are we commissioning this, we are starting with a conference to talk about investment, and what do we need in Nigeria today? We need to mobilise investments from Local and from the international,” he said.

Obasanjo also promised to showcase Bauchi to the world with a view to attract investments to the state.

Mohammed said the ICC was initiated to attract local and international businesses to invest in the state.

Also, Reuben Okoya, the contractor handling the project, said the centre was designed to accommodate 3,000 people, adding that 10 separate events could take place simultaneously at the centre.

The event was attended by Vice -President Kashim Shettima, Gov. Babagana Zulum of Borno, Sultan of Sokoto, Muhammad Sa’ad Abubakar III, deputy governors of Oyo and Plateau, Bayo Lawal and Josephine Piyo, among others. (NAN)