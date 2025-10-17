Nigeria needs $1.2bn to achieve gender equality – Minister

Hajiya Imaan Sulaiman-Ibrahim, Minister of Women Affairs, says Nigeria requires 1.2 billion dollars over the next five years to meet its gender equality and social inclusion targets for sustainable development.

She said this during the Annual General Meeting and Founder’s Day of the League of Women Voters of Nigeria (NILOWV), on Friday in Abuja.

Represented by her Special Adviser, Mrs Ola Erinfolami, the minister said the government was exploring blended finance, public-private partnerships, and impact investments to fund programmes that benefited women, children, and families.

“We face a 1.2 billion dollars financing gap. Closing it requires bold partnerships and investment in women’s advancement,” she said.

On the Reserved Seats Bill, Sulaiman-Ibrahim commended the National Assembly for supporting the move to increase women’s political representation, calling it a strategic investment in democracy and national progress.

Also speaking, Dr Yahaya Abubakar, Etsu Nupe and Chair of the National Traditional Rulers Council, backed the bill, saying: “We urge all lawmakers at the national and state levels to pass this crucial legislation for inclusive governance.”

Prof. Olufolake Abdulrazaq, Chairperson of the Nigerian Governors’ Spouses Forum, said mobilising support for the bill was essential for women’s full political participation ahead of the 2027 elections.

Abdulrazaq was represented by Hauwa Halira, Director-General, Nigeria Governors’ Spouses Forum.

“Nigeria’s next leap forward is only possible if women’s votes lead to seats of power.”

Mrs Esther Udehi, NILOWV Founder, and Mrs Irene Awunah-Ikyegh, NILOWV President, urged grassroots advocacy to ensure widespread understanding and acceptance of the Reserved Seats Bill.

Hajiya Aishatu Bura, President of the Nigeria Association of Women Journalists (NAWOJ), highlighted the media’s role in amplifying women’s voices and pushing for inclusive political discourse.

“Women’s voices matter not only at the ballot box but in policy debates, the media, and public decision-making,” she said.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the event also featured a panel session on “Women’s Voices and the Politics of Inclusion: Leveraging Reserved Seats for Electoral Victory.”

