Nigeria launches net-zero, nature-positive project to boost climate, biodiversity goals

UNDP, GEF, and Environment Ministry partner to accelerate net-zero transition

By Joseph Erunke, Abuja

Nigeria has taken a bold step toward achieving its 2060 net-zero emissions target with the official launch of the Net-Zero Nature-Positive (NZNP) Project, a transformative initiative aimed at tackling climate change, restoring degraded ecosystems, and promoting inclusive green growth.

The project, launched on Monday in Abuja, underscores the Federal Government’s renewed commitment to reducing greenhouse gas emissions, enhancing biodiversity, and transitioning toward a low-carbon and climate-resilient economy.

Declaring the inception workshop open, Mrs. Halima Bawa-Bwari, Director of Forestry, Federal Ministry of Environment, described the NZNP Project as “a pivotal moment in our collective journey toward a climate-resilient and nature-positive future.”

She stressed that climate change and biodiversity loss are no longer distant threats but pressing realities impacting livelihoods, ecosystems, and the national economy.

“The NZNP project offers a unique opportunity to address these challenges in an integrated and transformative way,” she said. “Our commitment to a net-zero, nature-positive future is not just aspirational—it is anchored in concrete action.”

Bawa-Bwari explained that Nigeria’s efforts extend beyond emissions reduction, focusing also on restoring degraded ecosystems, improving institutional coordination, and unlocking investments that prioritize nature-positive, low-carbon development.

“Social equity lies at the heart of this initiative,” she added. “Women, youth, and indigenous communities will not only be protected but also empowered as active participants in building a sustainable future.”

Highlighting Nigeria’s progress in biodiversity conservation, the Director noted that the country is home to 17 National Parks, over 1,100 Forest Reserves, and several Game and Wildlife Sanctuaries, all playing vital roles in ecosystem preservation.

She added that new technologies are being deployed to monitor deforestation and land-use changes, integrating conservation data into national planning frameworks.

“Protecting nature means securing livelihoods and ensuring future generations inherit a thriving natural heritage,” she stated.

In her remarks, Ms. Elsie G. Attafuah, UNDP Resident Representative in Nigeria, said the NZNP Project represents more than the launch of a programme — it “ignites a movement” that mirrors Nigeria’s bold climate commitments: achieving net-zero emissions by 2060 and conserving 30 percent of land and marine ecosystems by 2030.

“Climate change is already disrupting lives and livelihoods, and biodiversity loss is accelerating,” she said. “The Niger Delta, especially Rivers and Bayelsa States, stands at the frontlines of these challenges.”

Attafuah emphasized that the NZNP Project offers a pathway to reverse decades of environmental degradation, particularly in the Niger Delta, by working with state governments, local communities, and the private sector to integrate sustainable practices into development planning.

“For the people of Rivers and Bayelsa, this initiative will mean healthier ecosystems, restored wetlands, green jobs, and stronger community resilience against climate shocks,” she affirmed.

She reaffirmed UNDP’s commitment to partnering with the Federal Ministry of Environment, UNEP, GEF, state governments, and local communities to ensure the project’s impact is felt at both national and grassroots levels.

“This is about restoring dignity to communities long burdened by environmental loss and turning today’s crises into tomorrow’s opportunities,” Attafuah added.

Also speaking, Mrs. Aneke Agnes Nkechi, Director of Planning, Research, and Statistics and GEF Operational Focal Point in the Ministry of Environment, noted that the NZNP Accelerator is one of 11 integrated programmes under the GEF-8 cycle, designed to promote nature-positive and net-zero pathways globally.

“Nigeria is among the 12 pioneering countries leading this initiative,” she announced. “Through ecosystem restoration, clean energy access, and de-risking sustainable investments, the NZNP Project will support Nigeria’s Nationally Determined Contributions,NDCs,and the 2030 Nature-Positive Commitment.”

She cautioned that the climate and biodiversity crises are deeply interconnected, explaining that the loss of biodiversity weakens ecosystems’ ability to adapt to and mitigate the effects of climate change.

“Science has shown that nature loss and climate impacts feed into each other. The NZNP Project provides a science-based, community-driven framework to break that cycle,” she said.

The Net-Zero Nature-Positive Project,NZNP, is supported by the Global Environment Facility ,GEF, and implemented by the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) in collaboration with the Federal Ministry of Environment.