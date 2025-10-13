Nigeria Judges admitted into International Association of Judges

Kekere-Ekun

The International Association of Judges (IAJ) has admitted the National Association of Judges in Nigeria (NAJN) as a member of the body.

NAJN, which will represent Nigeria at the global judicial body, was admitted at the 67th annual meeting of the IAJ holding in Baku, Azerbaijan.

Mr Tobi Soniyi, the media aide to the Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN), Justice Kudirat Kekere-Ekun, made this known in a statement on Monday in Abuja.

According to the statement, the admission of Nigeria into the world body demonstrates global recognition and confidence in the Nigerian judiciary.

Responding to the development, Justice Kekere-Ekun said it was truly a moment of pride and privilege for Nigeria to join the global community of judges, dedicated to the rule of law, judicial independence and the protection of human rights.

“Nigeria embraces this membership with humility, commitment, and a deep sense of responsibility.

“We recognise the values that this association upholds, and we are determined to contribute actively to its mission.

“We are committed to further strengthening the independence of our judiciary, upholding the rule of law, and ensuring the continued protection and promotion of human rights in our country,” she said.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that IAJ was founded in Salzburg (Austria) in 1953.

It is a professional, non-political, international organisation, bringing together national associations of judges, not individual judges, approved by the Central Council for admission to the association.

The main aim of the association is to safeguard the independence of the judiciary, which is an essential requirement of the judicial function, guaranteeing human rights and freedom.

The Central Council of the IAJ is said to be its executive body, with each member association having two representatives in the council.

At the Taipei Central Council meeting, which took place in September 2023, Mr Duro Sessa, judge from Croatia, was elected President of the IAJ for the following two years.

Mr Giacomo Oberto, judge of the Civil Court in Turin, was confirmed the Secretary-General for a sixth mandate.

NAN observes that Nigeria has now become the 93rd member of the association, which has members from five continents.

Before admitting NAJN, IAJ considered some of the challenges Nigerian judiciary faces, but also acknowledged the reforms being implemented by Justice Kekere-Ekun.

