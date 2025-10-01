‘Nigeria is on course to greatness’ – Obasa Celebrates Nigeria @65

Speaker of the Lagos State House of Assembly, Mudashiru Obasa.

By Ebunloluwa Sessou

Speaker of the Lagos State House of Assembly, Mr. Mudashiru Obasa has congratulated Nigerians on the nation’s 65th independence anniversary, stating unequivocally that more than at any time in her chequered history, Nigeria is on course to greatness.

In a statement issued by Adeshina Oyetayo, Special Adviser to the Speaker on Research, Media, and Documentation, Obasa said, “This anniversary is not just a celebration of 65 years of our sovereign nationhood, it is a celebration of our diversity and dynamism as a nation, our unity and resilience despite the crippling challenges and hiccups that we faced and survived, and the progress we have made over the past two years especially.”

Obasa commended Nigerians for their patience and understanding during the hardship that trailed the ongoing economic reforms, adding that, thankfully, the worst is now over.

He stated, “The economy, like President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, GCFR, said recently, has turned a corner. We are no longer where we used to be. The worst is behind us. The economy has stabilised and it’s strengthening. Now, we can look forward to a Nigeria that has shaken off her lethargy and complacency, to take with vigour and vibrancy her rightful place among developed economies of the world.”

The Speaker also praised President Tinubu for the concerted efforts put into stabilising the economy and securing the nation, and for his “impactful leadership and infrastructure initiatives that are fostering national renewal since assumption of office.”

Referencing the theme of this year’s celebration, “Nigeria @ 65: All Hands On Deck For A Greater Nation,” Speaker Obasa called for more prayers and support for the Renewed Hope Agenda of President Tinubu, which he said is the perfect panacea for Nigeria’s plethora of problems. He urged Nigerians to come together in unity and celebrate not only Nigeria’s past achievements but also her assured greatness.