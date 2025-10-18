Nigeria holds first grand award for dancers and performing arts

By Nnasom David, Abuja

The Nigerian dance industry marked a milestone on Saturday, September 27, 2025, as dancers and performing arts practitioners gathered at the Congress Hall of the Transcorp Hilton Hotel, Abuja, for the inaugural Grand Award for Dancers and Performing Arts.

The event, themed “Legacy in Motion,” celebrated the creativity, dedication, and cultural impact of dancers across the country. Awards were presented in multiple categories, recognising not only performers but also choreographers, dance educators, and community advocates.

Speaking at the ceremony, Mr. Henshaw Victory, founder of 360 Grand TV, described the award as a step toward institutional recognition and support for the dance industry.

He highlighted the need for government investment in training, funding, and theatre infrastructure to help develop the creative sector and provide sustainable livelihoods for young Nigerians.

“Our goal is to transform dance from a passionate hobby into a viable and respected profession,” Victory said, emphasizing the importance of support for the next generation of dancers.

Participants described the awards as an acknowledgment of years of dedication and artistic effort, offering visibility and validation to practitioners across the nation.

Organisers noted that the event’s success could signal a more professional and structured approach to the performing arts in Nigeria.

The ceremony closed with optimism that the Grand Award for Dancers and Performing Arts would become a lasting platform for recognising talent, encouraging excellence, and positioning Nigeria as a leading hub for performing arts in Africa.