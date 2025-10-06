Nigeria hails Saudi Arabia for advancing education at regional, global levels

By Joseph Erunke, Abuja

ABUJA — Nigeria has commended the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia for its outstanding contributions to the advancement of education across regional and international platforms.

The Minister of State for Education, Dr. Suwaiba Saidu Ahmed, gave the commendation at the opening of the Forum of Saudi University Alumni in Nigeria and Neighboring Countries, organized under the auspices of the Saudi Ministry of Education and hosted by King Khalid University in collaboration with the University of Tabuk and Najran University.

The three-day forum, which features exhibitions and academic sessions, brought together hundreds of alumni of Saudi universities from Nigeria and nearby nations, along with dignitaries and education stakeholders.

In her address, Dr. Ahmed expressed Nigeria’s appreciation to the Saudi Government for its continued support to international students through scholarship programmes that promote learning, cultural exchange, and intellectual collaboration.

She praised Saudi Arabia’s efforts in promoting education and research excellence, describing the Kingdom as a driving force in global academic development.

According to her, initiatives such as the alumni forum strengthen bilateral ties between both nations while fostering knowledge transfer and joint research.

“The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia has shown exceptional commitment to education at both regional and international levels. Through scholarship programmes and academic cooperation, it has empowered many Nigerian students and researchers to contribute meaningfully to national development,” she said.

Speaking at the event, the Chargé d’Affaires of the Saudi Embassy in Abuja, Mr. Saad bin Fahd Al-Marri, highlighted the Kingdom’s progress in building a modern, innovative educational system aligned with the goals of Saudi Vision 2030.

He said ongoing education reforms aim to produce world-class graduates capable of driving scientific, technological, and socio-economic transformation globally.

Mr. Al-Marri also noted that the Study in Saudi Arabia platform is a key initiative for attracting international students and deepening academic and cultural collaboration with global partners.

“Through its scholarship programmes, the Ministry of Education is nurturing scientific talent that contributes not only to the Kingdom’s progress but also to the development of partner countries such as Nigeria,” he stated.

He further commended the Nigerian government for its hospitality and support for the successful hosting of the event, noting that education and research cooperation between both countries continue to expand.

The forum features six academic sessions over three days, with 21 speakers and over 400 participants discussing educational innovation, scientific collaboration, and strategies for reinforcing values and identity amid global challenges.

Beyond celebrating the achievements of Saudi university alumni, the forum aims to strengthen educational and research linkages between Saudi Arabia and Nigeria while reaffirming the Kingdom’s commitment to global partnerships, graduate empowerment, and sustainable knowledge exchange.