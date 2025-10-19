Nigeria-France Sports Awards: Zulu, Onos named champions of grassroots sports devt

The spotlight was firmly on two transformational figures in Nigerian sports development, Adeboye Adeyinka, fondly known as Zulu, and Onoriode Oborevwori, popularly referred to as Onos, as they emerged as key honorees at the third edition of Nigeria-France Sports Awards held at the iconic Maison Des Arts in Le Plessis-Robinson, Paris on October 20 in France.

Zulu and Onos after receiving their respective awards at the Nigeria-France Awards 2025 in Paris

Both influential figures were celebrated for their exceptional contributions to grassroots sports in Nigeria—a domain critical to the nation’s future in global sport.

Zulu, who is the Senior Special Assistant to President Bola Tinubu on Grassroots Sports Development, received the Award of Excellence for Grassroots Sports Development. Known for his unwavering commitment to youth sports empowerment, Zulu has not only influenced national sports policy but has also actively partnered with grassroots organisations across Nigeria.

His recognition in Paris underscores his growing influence in shaping Nigeria’s international sports narrative.

Through Zulu’s strategic leadership and community-focused approach, grassroots sports in Nigeria have gained unprecedented visibility. His collaboration with the Nigeria-France Sports Awards’ organisers was pivotal in elevating the platform’s global prestige, amplifying Nigeria’s sporting excellence on an international stage. Zulu’s work continues to inspire a generation of young athletes and administrators across Africa.

Equally deserving of the spotlight was Onoriode Oborevwori, Chairman of the Delta State Sports Commission, who received the highly coveted Sports Commissioner of the Year award. Since his appointment in November 2024, Onos has turned Delta State into a thriving model of youth athletic development. His tenure has been defined by a strategic focus on school sports, gender-inclusive programs, and grassroots talent discovery—making the state a national hub for sports excellence.

More than just a sports administrator, Onos is a community leader, philanthropist, and a tireless advocate for female sports empowerment. Under his leadership, Delta has hosted multiple youth championships, improved sports infrastructure, and implemented school-based programs that identify and nurture future champions. His impact is tangible, measurable, and deeply felt at the community level, earning him accolades both nationally and now, internationally.

The Nigeria-France Sports Awards has become a prestigious platform for recognising Nigerians excelling in sports administration and advocacy, whether at home or in the diaspora. Founded by France-based Nigerian sports journalist and media entrepreneur Babatunde Ojora, the awards aim to bridge international recognition with grassroots excellence—a vision perfectly embodied by this year’s top awardees.

Other notable honorees at the event included Alhaji Ibrahim Dende Egungbohun (IBD Dende), who received the Green and White Champion Award for his philanthropic investment in sports in Yewa, Ogun State; Dr. Drew Uyi, a UK-based FIFA-licensed football agent celebrated for his work in athlete branding; and prominent Nigerian footballers Taiwo Awoniyi, Ibukun Simon, and Rasheedat Ajibade, who were also recognised for their contributions on the pitch.

As the ceremony drew to a close, the message was clear: grassroots sports development is not just a policy—it’s a movement. With leaders like Zulu and Onos at the helm, Nigeria’s sporting future looks brighter than ever.