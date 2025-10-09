Nigeria eyes leadership in digital governance – SGF Representative

By Emmanuel Elelbeke

Nigeria is positioning itself as a regional leader in digital governance, according to Mrs. Esuabana Asanye, Permanent Secretary at the Federal Ministry of Innovation, Science and Technology, who declared open a national digital economy conference on behalf of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF).

In her address, Mrs. Asanye emphasized that digital transformation is vital for sustainable development, job creation, and poverty reduction, stressing that innovation and inclusion must drive Nigeria’s digital agenda.

“Digital governance is not just about technology—it’s about improving lives through transparency, accountability, and equitable access,” she stated.

Speaking on the theme, “Redefining Possibilities: Harnessing Emerging Technologies for Public Service Delivery and Socio-Economic Development,” the Permanent Secretary outlined key national priorities — including expanding broadband access, investing in digital skills, promoting local innovation, and fostering public-private partnerships to drive sustainable growth.

She also called for the recognition of excellence in digital leadership and urged stakeholders to translate innovative ideas into actionable strategies, reinforcing Nigeria’s ambition to lead West Africa’s digital transformation.

The conference continues with sessions focused on policy, innovation, and collaborative strategies to accelerate the country’s digital future.

In his keynote address, Engr. Felix Omatsola Ogbeh, Executive Secretary of the Nigerian Content Development and Monitoring Board (NCDMB), emphasized that innovation and local content development are critical to unlocking Nigeria’s digital economy and driving sustainable national growth.

Delivering a paper titled “Unlocking Nigeria’s Digital Economy through Innovation and Local Content,” Engr. Ogbeh presented a roadmap for transforming Nigeria into a digitally competitive nation, highlighting the sector’s potential to create jobs, boost industrialization, and enhance access to opportunities — particularly for underserved communities.

He stressed that realizing this potential requires strategic investment in four key areas: infrastructure, digital literacy, innovation ecosystems, and local content capacity.

Speaking on one of the award-winning innovations, the Benue State Digital Transformation Initiative, the Chief of Staff and Special Adviser at Benue Digital Infrastructure Company, Mr. Igoji, shared remarkable progress in the state’s digital transformation journey.

He noted that Benue has developed a robust digital ecosystem with initiatives such as connected ministries (MDAs), e-parliament, e-health, and e-learning platforms, all transforming public service delivery.

“Automation of government transactions has improved efficiency and helped block leakages, especially within the e-health system,” Igoji said, adding that Benue is poised to “take the world by storm” through the steady adoption of emerging technologies.

In a goodwill message, the European Union Ambassador to Nigeria and ECOWAS, Gautier Mignot, reaffirmed the EU’s commitment to Nigeria’s digital development, outlining key areas of collaboration including infrastructure, digital public services, data protection, and youth skills development.

Mignot praised Nigeria’s digital progress as a showcase of innovation, talent, and global relevance.

“Nigeria is making its mark globally through digital innovation. The EU is proud to partner in this journey,” he said.

He highlighted several EU–Nigeria partnership initiatives, including:

Digital Infrastructure Expansion: Through the BRIDGE Programme, the EU is supporting the rollout of 90,000 kilometers of fiber optic cables to enhance internet connectivity and strengthen Nigeria’s digital backbone.

Public Service Innovation with X-Road: Nigeria is adopting X-Road technology, a secure Estonian digital platform that connects public and private entities for seamless service delivery, potentially digitizing services like vehicle registration, insurance, and passport issuance.

Citizen Data Protection: Emphasizing data privacy and security, the EU is funding programs that promote digital literacy, entrepreneurship, and technical skills among Nigerian youth — especially in rural areas and emerging sectors such as health tech and e-governance.

Ambassador Mignot described Nigeria’s digital transformation as a shared journey rooted in trust, innovation, and inclusive growth, expressing gratitude for the country’s partnership.

“We look forward to deepening our collaboration and helping build a digital Nigeria that works for everyone,” he concluded to warm applause.