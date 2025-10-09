Nigeria expands oil export capacity with 365,000 bpd Otakikpo terminal 

By Obas Esiedesa, Abuja

The Federal Government has declared that the commissioning of the $400 million Otakikpo Oil Export Terminal in Rivers State will ease crude evacuation challenges and boost Nigeria’s oil export capacity.

Located in Ikuru Town, Andoni Local Government Area, the facility has a capacity of 365,000 barrels per day and is the first onshore oil terminal built in Nigeria in 50 years.

President Bola Tinubu, represented by the Minister of State for Petroleum Resources (Oil), Senator Heineken Lokpobiri, described the project as a major milestone in the nation’s effort to improve crude oil production and export infrastructure. He said the terminal would also serve as an evacuation route for crude from Ogoniland and nearby fields.

“This project aligns with our administration’s core priorities to ramp up oil production, expand export infrastructure, and promote indigenous investment under the PIA and Presidential Directives 40 and 41,” Tinubu said. “The terminal will unlock billions of barrels of reserves and create value for the economy.”

Chairman and CEO of Green Energy International Limited (GEIL), Professor Anthony Adegbulugbe, said the project was conceived, designed, and delivered entirely by Nigerians within two years and ahead of schedule.

He explained that the terminal has a storage capacity of 750,000 barrels, expandable to three million barrels, and a pumping capacity of 360,000 barrels per day. Since operations began in June 2025, over one million barrels of crude have been exported through the facility.

Adegbulugbe added that the terminal could unlock more than 40 stranded oil fields in the region, holding about three billion barrels of reserves, potentially adding 200,000 barrels per day to national output.

Nigerian Upstream Petroleum Regulatory Commission (NUPRC) Chief Executive, Engr. Gbenga Komolafe, described the project as a breakthrough for indigenous players. He noted that the terminal provides an alternative export hub, reduces dependence on aging terminals, lowers costs for local producers, and enhances Nigeria’s overall crude evacuation efficiency.