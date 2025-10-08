Nigeria expands oil export capacity with 365,000 bpd Otakikpo terminal

File photo

By Obas Esiedesa, Abuja

The Federal Government on Wednesday declared that the commissioning of the $400 million Otakikpo Oil Export Terminal would ease crude evacuation challenges and significantly boost Nigeria’s capacity to deliver crude oil to the international market.

The terminal, located in Ikuru Town, Andoni Local Government Area of Rivers State, has an export capacity of 365,000 barrels per day and is the first onshore oil terminal to be built in Nigeria in the last 50 years.

President Bola Tinubu, who inaugurated the facility, said the project marked a major milestone in the country’s quest to improve crude oil production and export infrastructure.

Represented by the Minister of State for Petroleum Resources (Oil), Senator Heineken Lokpobiri, the President noted that the terminal would also serve as an evacuation route for crude oil produced from fields in Ogoniland and adjoining areas.

He added that the Federal Government was working closely with stakeholders to address lingering challenges in Ogoniland and ensure sustainable development in the region.

“This project aligns directly with the core priorities of this administration and a symbol of progress in our determination to ramp up oil production by enabling a secure, transparent and efficient evacuation. Expand our crude oil export critical infrastructure to boost our production capacity. Show case the power of indigenous investment and local content initiative under the PIA and the presidential directive 40 and 41 to compete globally.

“The Otakikpo terminal will not serve GEIL production but will also open an efficient evacuation outlet for the marginal and stranded fields across this region, unlocking billions of barrels of reserves and creating values for our economy.

“This project is also a shining example of our expectations of licencees. Having provided global competitive fiscals and incentives, our expectation and hope I’d that you will put fields to work so we can meet both our obligations”, he stated.

Speaking earlier, the Chairman/Chief Executive Officer of Green Energy International Limited (GEIL), Professor Anthony Adegbulugbe, said the Otakikpo terminal was conceived, designed, and delivered entirely by Nigerians, and completed in less than two years, ahead of schedule.

Adegbulugbe emphasized that the facility was more than just another piece of infrastructure, describing it as a testament to the capability and ingenuity of Nigerian companies to deliver world-class projects.

He explained that the terminal has a storage capacity of 750,000 barrels, which is expandable to three million barrels, and a pumping capacity of 360,000 barrels per day.

According to him, since the terminal commenced operations in June 2025, more than one million barrels of crude oil have already been exported through the facility.

“But beyond the numbers, the Otakikpo terminal is a catalyst for national renewal. It opens the door for more than 40 stranded fields in this region with over three billion barrels of reserves, long held back by lack of export infrastructure.

“These fields alone could contribute more than 200,000 barrels per day to Nigeria’s production. With this terminal, their potential can finally be unlocked”, he stated.

Also speaking at the event, the Commission Chief Executive, Nigerian Upstream Petroleum Regulatory Commission (NUPRC), Engr Gbenga Komolafe said the completion of the terminal was a major development for indigenous players in the oil and gas industry.

According to him, “the significance of this terminal is far reaching. First, it enhances Nigeria’s crude evacuation system with national production currently in the range of 1.7 to 1.8 million barrels per day; the efficiency of evacuation and export is critical. By creating an alternative export hub in Rivers State, the Otakiko terminal reduces over reliance on existing terminals, many of which are operating at a near capacity and are exposed to security and pipeline challenges.

“Also it is a benefit for indigenous producers. In the past, Nigeria’s independents had to rely heavily on infrastructure owned by international oil companies, often at high crude oil handling charges and transportation costs. In this situation we are all aspiring to reduce the unit cost per barrel.

“The rise of indigenous terminals such as Otakikpo terminal will change that dynamic and give local companies direct control over evacuation. This will not only improve margins but also reduce delays and strengthen their overall competitiveness”, he added.