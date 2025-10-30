Nigeria, EU seal landmark health pacts to power local drug manufacturing

…drive west Africa’s health revolution

By Joseph Erunke, Abuja

In a decisive step toward ending decades of dependence on imported medicines and vaccines, the Federal Government of Nigeria on Thursday inked three historic agreements with the European Union, EU and the Economic Community of West African States, ECOWAS ,a partnership that promises to transform the nation’s pharmaceutical landscape and strengthen reproductive health systems across West Africa.

Signed at the Nigeria–EU Health Investment Forum in Abuja, the pacts mark a major leap under the EU’s Global Gateway Manufacturing and Access to Vaccines, Medicines, and Health Technologies (MAV+) and Sexual and Reproductive Health and Rights ,SRHR initiatives.

The agreements ,Enabling Local Manufacturing of Health, Immunisation and Nutrition Commodities (ELM-N), Quality Uplift for Advancing Local Industry in Medicine Standards (Qualimeds Nigeria), and Strengthening Reproductive Health and Rights (SRHR) in West Africa , are designed to empower local producers, attract new investors, and build a resilient, innovation-driven health ecosystem.

Vice President Kashim Shettima, represented by Dr. Uju Rochas, Senior Special Assistant on Public Health, said the partnerships reinforce the Tinubu administration’s vision of a self-reliant health economy powered by Nigerian expertise and enterprise.

“Our message is clear: Nigeria is open for health investment, innovation, and impact,” he declared.

“This administration is not building a health system dependent on aid, but one that thrives on ownership, accountability, and innovation ,made in Nigeria, for Nigerians, and by Nigerians, “he added.

EU Ambassador to Nigeria and ECOWAS, Gautier Mignot, described the forum as a turning point in Africa–Europe health cooperation.

He noted that the EU’s ongoing health programmes,including a €45 million investment in Nigeria and €25 million across West Africa ,are shifting from charity-based assistance to sustainable, peer-to-peer collaboration.

“We are moving from aid to joint investment , building a future where innovation, manufacturing, and prosperity are shared across borders,”

Mignot said, adding that Team Europe’s Global Gateway initiative aims to unlock industrial opportunities and health access simultaneously.

Minister of Budget and Economic Planning, Sen. Abubakar Bagudu, hailed the collaboration as a model for “mutual prosperity” between Nigeria and the EU, describing the country’s health sector as a vast frontier for growth.

“The absorptive capacity of the Nigerian economy is enormous,” he said.

“President Tinubu’s bold reforms have placed Nigeria on the right pedestal to attract and sustain global investment.”

Representing the Minister of Health and Social Welfare, Prof. Muhammad Pate, Dr. Olubunmi Aribeana reaffirmed Nigeria’s determination to produce world-class medical commodities for both domestic use and regional export. “Local manufacturing is no longer an option; it is a strategic health security priority,” he said.

“Our Renewed Hope Health Agenda is focused on empowering homegrown innovation that safeguards the health of our people and strengthens West Africa’s resilience.”

With these agreements, Nigeria and the EU have charted a new course , one that seeks not just to improve health outcomes, but to make Africa a producer, not a passive consumer, of the solutions that will define its future.