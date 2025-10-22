Nigeria, Denmark sign MoU on digital transformation, innovation

By Peter Egwuatu

The Federal Government, through the Ministry of Communications, Innovation and Digital Economy, has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Denmark to strengthen collaboration on digital transformation and innovation aimed at driving inclusive economic growth.

The agreement was signed in Lagos during the NORDIC Nigeria Connect Conference themed “Forging Partnerships for Sustainable Impact.” The conference also saw Lagos and Enugu State governments pledge partnership with NORDIC countries to boost technology, agriculture, energy, seaport development, and trade.

Speaking at the event, Dr. Bosun Tijani, Minister of Communications, Innovation and Digital Economy, said the partnership represents “the beginning of many things to happen between Denmark and Nigeria.” He noted that President Bola Tinubu has mandated the ministry to drive an inclusive digital economy through strategic international partnerships. “That’s not going to be doable if we don’t partner with the right countries that share the same vision as us — and that’s what we’ve found in Denmark,” he said.

On her part, Lina Gandiese Hansen, State Secretary for Trade and Investment, Danish Ministry of Foreign Affairs, said the MoU stemmed from Dr. Tijani’s recent visit to Copenhagen, where he inaugurated the Nordic-Africa Summit during the Tech Barbecue innovation festival.

“When Nigeria calls for collaboration, Denmark responds,” she said, adding that both countries share a strong commitment to advancing technology, digitalisation, and innovation.

In a goodwill message, Lagos State Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu, represented by Deputy Chief of Staff Samuel Egube, said the fourth edition of the conference marked a shift “from invitation to implementation.” With over 400 companies participating, he noted that partnerships were now “taking root and delivering results.”

Also speaking, Enugu State Deputy Governor, Ifeanyi Ossai, reaffirmed the state’s readiness to collaborate with NORDIC partners in agriculture to enhance food security and promote digital education.

The MoU is expected to strengthen Nigeria’s digital infrastructure and accelerate innovation-driven growth across sectors.