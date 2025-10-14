Nigeria deepens research, global partnerships to tackle cancer burden

cancer

By Joseph Erunke, Abuja

Nigeria is intensifying its fight against cancer through strengthened research collaborations, institutional capacity building, and expanded global partnerships — all part of a national strategy to improve prevention, access, and equity in cancer care.

This renewed momentum was highlighted during the 2025 International Cancer Week, held in Abuja yesterday, under the theme “Redefining the Future of Cancer: Prevention, Access and Equity for All.”

Speaking at the event, the Minister of State for Health and Social Welfare, Dr. Iziaq Salako, reaffirmed the Federal Government’s commitment to advancing cancer control through evidence-based reforms and sustained funding.

Represented by his Special Assistant on Media and Strategy, Mr. Wale Junaid, the minister said the government is currently reviewing findings from the Nigeria imPACT Review Report to strengthen cancer care delivery nationwide.

Dr. Salako announced that reforms to the National Cancer Health Fund (NCHF) are underway to improve efficiency, reduce treatment delays, and ensure that financial support reaches more patients in need. He added that the establishment of new cancer centres and the upgrade of existing ones would further decentralize access to care.

“President Bola Ahmed Tinubu remains resolute in his commitment to ensuring that every Nigerian, regardless of status or location, has access to quality healthcare. In the fight against cancer, no one will be left behind,” he said.

In his remarks, the Director-General of the National Institute for Cancer Research and Treatment (NICRAT), Prof. Usman Malami Aliyu, described Nigeria’s growing research capacity as a cornerstone of its cancer control strategy.

According to him, NICRAT has signed over 20 memoranda of understanding with international partners and cancer research institutions in just two years — a move that has significantly boosted local expertise and advanced translational and implementation research within the country.

Prof. Malami Aliyu also unveiled the SINCCAR Initiative, a national framework designed to strengthen institutional cancer research across Nigeria’s six geopolitical zones. The programme supports hospitals and universities with equipment, funding, and training opportunities for early-career researchers.

“We have awarded seed grants of ₦10 million per project to Nigerian researchers, fostering homegrown, data-driven cancer research that informs effective interventions,” he said.

Also speaking, the Chairman of the National Health Insurance Authority (NHIA), Senator Ibrahim Oloriegbe, emphasized the urgent need to reduce the financial and emotional toll of cancer treatment. He noted that late presentation of cases, coupled with high treatment costs, continues to drive avoidable deaths.

“Cancer is not a death sentence. With early detection, timely intervention, and accessible treatment, survival is possible. But we must strengthen healthcare infrastructure and make equipment available across all regions,” he said.

Global voices at the event — including Dr. Anuja Jinghran from the MD Anderson Cancer Centre, USA, and Mrs. Chioma Uzodinma, Chairperson of First Ladies Against Cancer (FLAC) — echoed the call for stronger prevention and early detection efforts.

Dr. Jinghran stressed the importance of HPV vaccination and cervical cancer screening, while Mrs. Uzodinma urged a coordinated, community-based approach to cancer advocacy and care.

She reiterated that the First Ladies Against Cancer initiative remains committed to expanding screening programmes, raising awareness, and mobilising partnerships to strengthen Nigeria’s cancer response system.

As the 2025 International Cancer Week concluded, participants reaffirmed the need for multi-sectoral collaboration — bridging research, policy, and community engagement — to redefine the future of cancer control in Nigeria.