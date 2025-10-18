Nigeria, China partner to boost women’s role in infrastructure, gas sector

By Nnasom David, Abuja

Nigeria and China have entered a strategic partnership to enhance women’s participation in infrastructure development and the gas sector, marking a milestone in advancing gender inclusion and economic empowerment.

The initiative was unveiled as the Minister of Women Affairs, Imaan Sulaiman-Ibrahim, co-hosted the first-ever Nigeria–China Women’s Infrastructure Investment Forum in Beijing.

Jointly organized by the Federal Ministry of Women Affairs, Mutual Commitment Group, China Chamber of Commerce for the Petroleum Industry (CCCPI), and the Nigeria–China Friendship Association, the event brought together government representatives, investors, and private-sector leaders from both nations.

With the theme “Investing in Nigeria’s Future: Harnessing Gender-Responsive Infrastructure for Sustainable Growth and Social Resilience,” the forum focused on promoting women’s participation in key sectors including energy, agriculture, and trade.

A major highlight was the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on enhancing women’s involvement in Nigeria’s gas sector. The agreement seeks to boost clean cooking initiatives and expand energy access for women-led enterprises and households nationwide.

Minister Sulaiman-Ibrahim said the MoU aligns with President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda, noting that the engagement marks “a decisive shift from policy dialogue to measurable action.” She added, “By empowering women, we are strengthening families and driving inclusive prosperity.”

Mr. Liu Zhaolong, Group Managing Director of the Mutual Commitment Group, praised the partnership for fostering shared commitment among stakeholders.

Hon. Kafilat Ogbara, Chairperson of the House Committee on Women Affairs, emphasized the role of legislative support in ensuring sustainability of such initiatives.

Also speaking, Mrs. Eugenia Ojeah of the Bureau of Public Procurement (BPP) highlighted the importance of affirmative procurement in driving inclusive growth.

Private-sector participants such as Newbury Energy Ltd and Easy Sales Export shared their experiences supporting the Renewed Hope Social Impact Interventions (RH-SII 774), which aim to empower 10 million women across Nigeria’s 774 local government areas.

Minister Sulaiman-Ibrahim expressed appreciation to the Chinese government for its partnership, reaffirming Nigeria’s commitment to transparent and results-driven implementation.

“By investing in women, we are investing in the future of Nigeria,” she concluded.