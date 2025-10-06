Nigeria celebrates milestones in climate governance

..Environment Minister Commends Stakeholders at NCCRP Final Seminar

By Joseph Erunke, Abuja

ABUJA — The Minister of Environment, Balarabe Abbas Lawal, has hailed the achievements recorded under the Nigeria Climate Change Response Programme (NCCRP), describing it as a landmark initiative that has strengthened the nation’s climate governance, deepened awareness, and enhanced resilience across multiple sectors.

Speaking at the Final Project Seminar of the NCCRP, held at the NAF Conference Centre, Abuja, with the theme “Climate Change Governance: The Importance, Where We Are, and Way Forward,” the Minister welcomed stakeholders and partners to what he called a celebration of Nigeria’s collective progress in tackling climate change.

Lawal noted that since its launch in 2020, the NCCRP has delivered notable outcomes at both national and subnational levels. These include the establishment of a robust Measurement, Reporting and Verification (MRV) System and the development of a Climate Change Education Curriculum aimed at advancing solid waste management and enhancing climate communication nationwide.

He explained that the project has strengthened collaboration among Ministries, Departments, and Agencies (MDAs), improved technical capacity, and encouraged community participation in environmental governance.

Highlighting key achievements, the Minister said the Climate Change Education Curriculum for basic and secondary schools—currently under review by the Federal Ministry of Education—marks a major step toward institutionalizing climate literacy. He added that the Programme trained media practitioners in climate reporting, resulting in the formation of the Nigeria Journalists for Climate Action Network (NIJOCAN) and the rollout of several sensitization initiatives in collaboration with media organizations.

According to him, the NCCRP also achieved progress in Greenhouse Gas (GHG) emission measurements in the waste sector, conducted waste assessments in Kano, Ogun, Abia, and Bauchi States, and carried out public awareness campaigns that expanded citizens’ understanding of climate issues.

While acknowledging implementation challenges, Lawal emphasized that through proactive planning and collaboration, the project stayed on course. He reaffirmed the Federal Government’s commitment to providing strong policy frameworks, technical support, and oversight to sustain the programme’s impact.

The Minister commended the Technical Assistance Team, staff of the Federal Ministry of Environment—particularly the Department of Climate Change and the National Council on Climate Change—and appreciated the European Union (EU) and other partners for their steadfast support and contribution to Nigeria’s environmental agenda.

In his remarks, Ambassador Gautier Mignot, Head of the European Union Delegation to Nigeria and ECOWAS, reaffirmed the EU’s commitment to supporting Nigeria’s climate action efforts, describing the NCCRP as a model of effective international partnership for sustainable development.

He noted that climate change is already impacting lives and livelihoods, stressing that “these are not just statistics—they are human stories shared by millions of Nigerians and Europeans alike.”

Ambassador Mignot highlighted Nigeria’s leadership role in Africa’s climate response, saying the NCCRP stands as a flagship initiative of EU–Nigeria cooperation, demonstrating that “real progress is not just possible—it is happening.”

The EU further noted that this collaboration extends across renewable energy, sustainable agriculture, and governance, all of which are key to building a greener and more resilient Nigeria.