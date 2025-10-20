Nigeria can meet UN standards for inmate care under Tunji-Ojo, says APC Chieftain

By Johnbosco Agbakwuru

ABUJA — Spokesperson for the All Progressives Congress, APC, in Rivers State, Darlington Nwauju, on Monday said the Minister of Interior, Dr. Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo, is leading what he described as the most significant, ambitious, and impactful reforms in the history of Nigeria’s correctional services.

Nwuju in a statement said the reforms are transforming the sector nationwide.

He stated that a landmark achievement under the Nigeria Correctional Services, NCoS, was the successful major surgery performed on an inmate at the Kuje Correctional Facility—the first of its kind in the country.

According to him, “Before Dr. Tunji-Ojo’s tenure at the Ministry of Interior, medical facilities across the 254 correctional centers were either dilapidated or totally absent.

“However, within just two years under his leadership, the focus on inmate healthcare has dramatically improved.While we have yet to achieve perfection in Nigeria’s correctional services, there is a clear policy shift toward humanitarian treatment of inmates, aligned with the Mandela Rules—the 2015 United Nations Standard Minimum Rules for the Treatment of Prisoners.

“Over the past year alone, 27 inmates have graduated from the National Open University of Nigeria (NOUN), with more than 150 students currently enrolled. In addition, inmates have received training in tailoring, shoemaking, and soap making, equipping them with skills for life after incarceration.

“This human-centered approach ensures that inmates leave correctional facilities fully rehabilitated and intellectually prepared to positively contribute to nation-building.”

He said under Tunji-Ojo’s leadership, the ministry of interior has revived hope in the Nigerian dream by demonstrating resilience, foresight, and leadership—qualities that inspire not only Nigeria but the entire sub-region and the black race.