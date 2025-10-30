Nigeria can earn more from agriculture than from oil — Peter Obi

Former Governor of Anambra State and 2023 Labour Party presidential candidate, Mr. Peter Obi, has reiterated that Nigeria can generate more revenue from agriculture than from crude oil if the nation commits to purposeful leadership, investment, and value-chain development.

Obi stated this on Thursday in Abuja while speaking at the Sahel Food Systems Changemakers Conference 2025, organised by Sahel Consulting with the theme “Designing for Legacy: Building Resilient and Impact-Driven Food Systems.”

The conference brought together leaders in development, agribusiness, and sustainability, including Sahel Consulting Chairman, Mezue Nwuneli; ONE Campaign CEO and keynote speaker, Ndidi Nwuneli; Inga Stefanowicz, Head of Section, Green Economy, EU Delegation to Nigeria and ECOWAS; Michael Ojo, Country Director, Global Alliance for Improved Nutrition (GAIN); Dr. Hussaini Abdu, Country Director, CARE International; Lekan Tobe, Country Director, Heifer International; and Oladoyin Olawaiye, Deputy Country Director, GIZ.

Obi, in his remarks, lamented Nigeria’s paradox of widespread hunger despite being blessed with vast arable land and abundant human capital. He said it was unacceptable that Nigerians still go to bed hungry in a country capable of feeding itself and others.

“No Nigerian should go to bed hungry. Nigeria, blessed with vast arable land and human capital, should not be listed among the hungriest countries in the world. Instead, we should be self-sufficient and exporting,” he said.

Citing Bangladesh as an example, Obi noted that the Asian nation, with a land area of about 148,600 square kilometres — roughly the size of Niger and Borno states combined — produces almost ten times more rice than Nigeria.

“This reality reflects our misplaced priorities. It is not a lack of capacity, but a lack of commitment and leadership focus,” he added.

Obi also visited exhibition stands featuring innovative agri-businesses, including AACE Foods, SEM Food and Prices, Dmore Foods, and CHC Agritech Africa. He commended the entrepreneurs for their resilience and contribution to national development, saying their work highlights the importance of supporting small and medium-scale enterprises (MSMEs) and building strong agricultural value chains.

He emphasised that with the right policies and an enabling environment, agriculture could surpass oil as Nigeria’s major source of income.

“It is time for Nigeria to realise that we can earn more from agriculture than from oil. For Nigeria to rise, we must move from consumption to production, from dependency to productivity, and from rhetoric to action,” Obi stated.

He concluded by reaffirming his belief in the nation’s potential, saying: “Our farmers, entrepreneurs, and innovators are ready. The government must simply create the enabling environment for our youths and for our nation. A new Nigeria is possible.”