Nigeria, Benin Customs in talks to streamline trade, efficient border management

By Godwin Oritse

In a bid to enhance trade relations and boost border efficiency at the Seme frontier, the Nigeria Customs Service and the Customs Administration of the Republic of Benin have commenced discussions aimed at improving cross-border trade and cooperation.



Speaking during a Joint Border Management Stakeholders’ Engagement with counterparts from the Republic of Benin, the Customs Area Controller of the Seme Border Command, Comptroller Wale Adenuga, described the Seme-Krake border as a vital trade corridor in the West African sub-region.He noted that the border equally serves as a key channel for promoting intra-African trade under the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA).



Adenuga noted that the engagement was in line with the Customs Service leadership’s mandate to address and eliminate obstacles that impede the seamless movement of trade, in compliance with existing regulations and ECOWAS protocols on the free flow of goods and persons.



He stated that the border holds great economic potential to be beneficial to citizens and traders from both countries that have historical, cultural and trade relationships dating from the pre-independence era of both West African countries.



The Seme Customs boss warned that any officer or individual found obstructing the free movement of persons or goods that have fulfilled all legal requirements would be apprehended and prosecuted.



He encouraged travelers and traders to report any grievances directly to his office or contact the Public Relations Officer (PRO) for swift and appropriate action.

Adenuga further revealed that all truck examinations will henceforth be carried out at the designated examination bay to enhance efficiency and ensure a smoother importation process from the neighbouring country into Nigeria.



Speaking on space management within the border environment, Comptroller Adenuga emphasized that the border is primarily a transit area and should not be used as a parking or storage zone, in order to prevent congestion and ensure smooth operations.

In his remarks, the Head of Benin Customs at the Krake Border and Co-Chair of the Joint Border Post (JBP), Lt. Col. Arnaud Midgrokan, commended Comptroller Adenuga for initiating the engagement. He expressed confidence that the meeting would pave the way for practical solutions to the challenges identified by both sides.



He promised cooperation and regular collaboration with his Nigerian counterpart to promote lawful commercial activities and continually ensure zero compromise to the joint agreements of both countries.